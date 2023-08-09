8 Ways to Fix Roblox Error Code 403

Roblox error code 403 occurs when your device can't connect to Roblox's servers. It's usually accompanied by a message like the following:

"An error was encountered during authentication. Please try again."

This article explains the causes of this error and shows all the ways to fix it.



Error 403 is specific to Roblox on Windows, but these fixes can also address connection errors on other platforms.

Causes of Error 403 on Roblox

If you see error code 403 on Roblox, it's probably due to one of the following issues:

Problems with your internet connection

Interference from your VPN or antivirus

The Roblox app or cache is corrupted

The Roblox server is down

If you're trying to play Roblox while connected to an unsecured network (at a coffee shop, school, or work), a firewall could block the connection. In that case, you'll have to wait until you get home to play.

How to Fix Roblox Error 403

Try these fixes in order and attempt reconnecting to Roblox after each step until you find a solution that works:

Check if Roblox is down on DownDetector. If the server is down, you can only wait until it's fixed. Check Roblox's official social media accounts for updates on system outages.

Restart your computer. A quick reboot can resolve any temporary technical issues preventing you from connecting to Roblox.

Restart your router and modem. Rebooting your network equipment will reset your internet so that you have the best connection possible. If you can't connect to the internet, you can't play Roblox. Turn off your VPN. If you have a virtual private network (VPN) set up, it can interfere with Roblox, so turn it off while playing. Turn off your antivirus. Likewise, antivirus software can sometimes conflict with certain apps, so turn it off or add an exception for Roblox. Don't forget to turn it back on when you're done playing. Clear the Roblox cache. Clearing out the cache removes any temporary files causing connection conflicts. Reinstall Roblox. If the Roblox client is somehow corrupted, it can't connect to the server. Uninstall Roblox, then install it again for a fresh start. Contact Roblox support. If you can't determine the cause of the problem on your end, reach out to the Roblox support team for help to see if there's a problem with your account.