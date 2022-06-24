16 Ways To Fix It When Print Screen Is Not Working in Windows

The Print Screen button is one of the fastest and easiest ways to take a screenshot on a Windows 11 and Windows 10 computer but sometimes it can stop working. This page will walk you through all of the best ways to fix a broken Print Screen button whether the cause is related to your Windows device’s hardware or software.

Why Is My Print Screen Not Working?

A Print Screen button not working the way it should is often the result of physical damage to the button itself or a keyboard that needs a firmware update. An out-of-date Windows operating system can also cause Print Screen to malfunction, as can a lack of system storage and free memory.

How To Fix the Windows Print Screen Button

Here’s how to get the Windows Print Screen functionality and button working properly so that you can take screenshots again.