7 Ways to Fix the 'Your PC Did Not Start Correctly' Error

When your computer fails to boot into Windows, you may see the “your PC did not start correctly” error. This error indicates that something interrupted the boot process, which may or may not require your attention. You can sometimes fix the problem by restarting the computer, but there are a number of other fixes to try if that doesn’t work.

What Is the ‘Your PC Did Not Start Correctly’ Error?



This error indicates that something interrupted the Windows 11 boot process. The causes can include:

How to Fix the 'Your PC Did Not Start Correctly' Error



Since there are so many causes to this error, fixing it involves checking each possibility in order. If your PC boots into Windows 11 at any time, you can skip the rest of the steps and continue using your computer as normal.

Here’s how to fix the “your PC did not start correctly” error:



Restart your computer. When this error occurs, the first step is always to try restarting your computer. If your computer only encountered a temporary problem, it will reboot and Windows will start normally. To restart your computer: On the error screen, click Restart.

Use the Startup Repair Tool. Windows includes a Startup Repair tool that’s capable of automatically fixing a lot of problems that can prevent a computer from booting. If your computer failed to boot into Windows after restarting, then try the Startup Repair Tool. To use the Startup Repair Tool: From the error screen, click Advanced options > Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Startup Repair. You’ll need to log into your user account, and then allow the tool to do its job. When it’s done, try restarting and see if you’re able to boot into Windows.

Boot your computer into Safe Mode. In Windows, Safe Mode only loads the bare minimum of the necessary components to get the operating system up and running, so it’s often possible to boot into Safe Mode when you can’t boot into Windows normally. To boot into Safe Mode: From the error screen, click Advanced options > Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. Then, after your computer has restarted, press 4 on your computer, and wait for your computer to boot into Safe Mode. If Windows boots into Safe Mode successfully, restart your computer and see if it is able to boot normally. Before you restart, you may want to back up your important data just in case there is a serious problem with your computer that could result in a loss of data.

Perform a System Restore. If the problem was caused by changes that you, someone else, or an app made to your computer, System Restore can fix things by rolling back the recent changes. To use System Restore: From the error screen, click Advanced options > System Restore. This option isn’t available if your computer doesn’t have any restore points. Windows does create restore points during specific events like system updates though, so you may have one even if you didn’t make it yourself.

Use Safe Mode to remove broken updates. If that didn’t work, you can fix problems caused by Windows updates by first booting into Safe Mode. Once you're in Safe Mode, you can remove the most recent update or updates and see if that allows Windows to boot normally. If you are able to boot to Safe Mode, do so using the process outlined above, but press 5 for Safe Mode With Networking. Windows 11: Once you have booted into Safe Mode, navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Update History > Uninstall Updates, and click Uninstall next to the most recent update. Windows 10: Once you have booted into Safe Mode, navigate to Settings > Update & security > Windows Update > Update history > Uninstall Updates. You can then look for the latest update you installed, right-click it, and select Uninstall. After you’ve uninstalled your most recent update or updates, try restarting your computer.

Repair your Windows boot configuration data. If your boot configuration data is corrupt, that will prevent Windows from loading properly. To repair Windows boot configuration data: From the error screen, click Advanced options > Command Prompt. When the command prompt appears, type bootrec /rebuildbcd and press enter. If prompted, enter Y or Yes. If not, you'll first need to rename the old boot configuration data before you can rebuild it.