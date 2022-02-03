How to Fix It When Fire Stick Keeps Optimizing

When a Fire Stick keeps optimizing, you can get stuck on a loading screen for a significant amount of time. If your Fire Stick is working normally, you can wait 10 or more minutes for the optimization process to finish and then start using the Fire Stick again. In a worst case scenario, the optimizing screen will loop, and the Fire Stick will start optimizing again immediately after it finishes. When you get stuck in a Fire Stick optimization loop, the Fire Stick becomes unusable until you fix it.

Why Does My Fire Stick Keep Optimizing?

When a Fire Stick undergoes optimization, you will usually see this message:

Optimizing system storage and applications…

This will take approximately 10 minutes to complete

This message usually appears after the Fire Stick firmware is updated. Under normal circumstances, you can leave the Fire Stick alone for a while and it will eventually finish the optimization process. If the Fire Stick gets stuck, starts optimizing again immediately after finishing, or reboots and starts optimizing again, then you’ll need to troubleshoot and fix it before you can start streaming again.

Common reasons for a Fire Stick to get stuck optimizing include corrupt firmware, an incompatible power source, and HDMI issues.

How Do I Stop My Fire Stick From Optimizing?

To stop your Fire Stick from optimizing so you can start streaming again, try each of the following fixes in order:



Wait the suggested amount of time. If your Fire Stick has been on the optimization screen for less than 10 minutes, let it work for a while and check back later. Most Fire Sticks will finish optimizing in less than 10 minutes, but it can take longer. Check your power supply. If your Fire Stick is powered by a USB port on your TV, unplug it and plug it into the USB power supply included with the Fire Stick. Fire Sticks require more power than some USB ports and USB power supplies are capable of supplying. Try a different USB cable. If you have a spare micro USB cable, try switching cables. The cable may be damaged, which can in turn prevent the Fire Stick from receiving enough power. Restart your Fire Stick. The Fire Stick may have a temporary glitch, in which case restarting it could fix the problem. To restart your Fire Stick, unplug it from power for at least five minutes, then plug it back in. Switch to a different HDMI port. There may be a compatibility issue, or the port may be malfunctioning. Unplug your Fire Stick and insert it into a different HDMI port on your TV. If you have another TV, you can try connecting your Fire Stick to a second TV as well.

Unplug the Fire Stick from its USB power source before you unplug it from the HDMI port, then reconnect the USB cable after you’ve connected it to a new HDMI port. Reset the Fire Stick. If your Fire Stick has corrupt firmware, then a factory reset may fix the problem. You will need to set up the Fire Stick when you’re done, install any available updates, and download all of your apps just like you did when you first got the Fire Stick.

Why Does My Fire Stick Keep Restarting?

When a Fire Stick keeps restarting, it’s usually caused by a power issue. Like optimization issues, you can usually fix a restarting problem by using the power supply that came with the Fire Stick. If you don’t have that power supply anymore, then any USB power supply which puts out the same amount of power will also work. If your Fire Stick is plugged into a USB port on your TV, or your micro USB cable is damaged, the Fire Stick might not be getting all the power it needs (which can cause this problem.)

How Do I Fix My Fire Stick Boot Loop?

Fire Sticks can get stuck in a boot loop for a handful of different reasons, and the problem can manifest in different ways. If your Fire Stick immediately reboots after optimizing, and then starts optimizing again, then you could have a power supply issue or corrupt firmware. If your Fire Stick is stuck on the Amazon logo, or reboots after displaying the Amazon logo, try connecting it to a different HDMI port and make sure you’re using a compatible power supply.

