Optimized Battery Charging Not Working on iPhone 13? How to Fix the Problem

The iPhone 13 comes with a significantly bigger and better battery and built-in tools to help it stay that way. Optimized battery charging is one feature designed to keep your battery younger with smarter charging.

If you run into issues with optimized battery charging not working on your iPhone 13, you might need to recheck your battery and location services settings. This intelligent battery life-extending technology also requires some time to learn, so waiting could help too.

Why Is My Optimized Charging Not Working?

Your iPhone 13 comes with optimized battery charging enabled by default, but maybe you turned it off by accident. This feature also requires a consistent charging routine to activate and function properly.

Another important place to look is your iPhone’s location services settings. Optimized battery charging requires specific permissions to work, including:

General location services

System customization permission

Significant locations access



Last but never least, your iPhone might require a reboot or a system update to keep optimized battery charging working.



How to Fix Optimized Charging On iPhone 13

Is optimized battery charging not working on your iPhone 13? Try this list of solutions, ordered from simple to more time-intensive suggestions for troubleshooting the problem.



Check you have the feature on. While your iPhone 13 most likely shipped with optimized charging on, double-check this feature is active. Tap Settings > Battery > Battery Health > Optimized Battery Charging and make sure the toggle is green.

Turn the feature off and on again. A tried-and-true fix for malfunctioning features is to give them a reset by turning them off and on again. Select Settings > Battery > Battery Health > Optimized Battery Charging and move the toggle from green to gray and back on again to see if that helps.

Turn on location services. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, and ensure the toggle is in the on position. The optimized charging tool won’t work unless you activate location services generally as well as the following permissions: System Services > System Customization

> System Services > Significant Locations

Reboot your iPhone 13. This step often resolves issues by clearing the phone’s cache and memory. Try this fix after double-checking you’ve turned on optimized battery charging or disabled and enabled the feature and all required location permissions are on.

Update iOS. Now would be a good time to check your phone isn’t due for a system update. Visit Settings > General > Software Update.

Keep a consistent charging routine. Optimized battery charging works well only if you maintain a consistent schedule, such as charging your battery overnight or at the same time every day. The tool also only works at home or what Apple calls significant locations, which you often visit, so the feature might not work while traveling or varying your schedule a lot.

Give the feature time to learn. The optimized battery charging feature uses machine learning to monitor your battery performance needs. However, your iPhone 13 could require more than a few days to know your charging habits.

Factory reset your iPhone 13. If you don’t have any luck with the above steps, you could set your device back to its factory settings and try again with a clean slate. Tap Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings and follow the instructions.

Contact Apple Support. If you’ve waited a considerable amount of time and all your settings are correct, you might want to seek support from Apple about what could be causing issues with optimized battery charging on your iPhone 13.

Another way to make the most of the iPhone 13’s long battery life is to turn on Smart Data mode if you use 5G.