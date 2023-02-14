Mobile Phones > Android 8 Ways to Fix It When You're Not Receiving Verification Code Texts on Android Start by making sure the codes are being sent to the right phone number and that you can receive messages By Robert Earl Wells III Published on February 14, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Causes of the Problem Fixes Frequently Asked Questions Don't panic, there are some easy likely fixes for not receiving verification codes. Causes of Not Receiving Verification Code Texts on Android There are a few possible reasons why you're not getting verification code texts. For example: No network connectionYou provided the wrong phone numberYour text message inbox is fullYour phone is set to block messages from unknown sendersYour phone carrier is blocking the message How to Fix It When You're Not Receiving Verification Code Texts on Android Try these solutions in order until you can receive verification messages. Reboot your Android. Restarting your device can resolve a lot of temporary technical hiccups, including network connection errors, so it's always worth a try. Check your phone number. Try sending the verification text again, and this time pay special attention to make sure you provided the correct phone number. Turn Airplane mode on and off. You might not receive text messages while your device is in Airplane mode, so toggle this feature to make sure it's turned off. Make sure you can receive calls and messages. You don't have to be connected to your mobile data or Wi-Fi, but you do need cell phone reception to receive text messages. Text messages are sent as part of your carrier's cell signal, not over the internet. If the cellular connection on your phone doesn't have any bars, try moving to a different location to see if you can get reception. If you still have trouble, take additional steps to troubleshoot your mobile connection. Delete text messages in your inbox. If your inbox is overflowing, you might not be able to receive new messages. You should get a notification when this happens, but try cleaning out your inbox if you suspect that it's full. Unblock unknown senders. If you block unknown numbers, you won't receive verification texts, so check to make sure unknown senders can send you messages. In the Phone app, tap the three dots > Settings > Blocked Numbers. If the switch next to Unknown is turned on, tap it to turn it off. Check with your cell phone carrier. Depending on your plan, you may be limited in the types of text messages you can receive. If you're unsure, contact your provider to ask if your plan prevents verification texts. Find another way to verify your account. Some apps and services offer alternatives to verification texts. For example, you may be able to get a code sent via email instead. FAQ How do I enable SMS on Android? Go to Settings > Apps > Messages > SMS > Messages. Turn the toggle on to ensure you receive messages. What is two-factor authenication? Two-factor authentication (typically written as 2FA) is a method of ensuring access to a site or account is only granted to the correct person. The idea behind it is if someone knows your name and password to a site (say your bank account) they still can't get into the account since a code will also be sent to your phone or email. You'll then type in that code as well after first logging in with your name and password. It's not completely foolproof, but it's far better than just a name and password. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit