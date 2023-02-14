8 Ways to Fix It When You're Not Receiving Verification Code Texts on Android

Don't panic, there are some easy likely fixes for not receiving verification codes.

How to Fix It When You're Not Receiving Verification Code Texts on Android

Try these solutions in order until you can receive verification messages.



Reboot your Android. Restarting your device can resolve a lot of temporary technical hiccups, including network connection errors, so it's always worth a try.

Check your phone number. Try sending the verification text again, and this time pay special attention to make sure you provided the correct phone number.

Turn Airplane mode on and off. You might not receive text messages while your device is in Airplane mode, so toggle this feature to make sure it's turned off.

Make sure you can receive calls and messages. You don't have to be connected to your mobile data or Wi-Fi, but you do need cell phone reception to receive text messages. Text messages are sent as part of your carrier's cell signal, not over the internet. If the cellular connection on your phone doesn't have any bars, try moving to a different location to see if you can get reception. If you still have trouble, take additional steps to troubleshoot your mobile connection.

Delete text messages in your inbox. If your inbox is overflowing, you might not be able to receive new messages. You should get a notification when this happens, but try cleaning out your inbox if you suspect that it's full.

Unblock unknown senders. If you block unknown numbers, you won't receive verification texts, so check to make sure unknown senders can send you messages. In the Phone app, tap the three dots > Settings > Blocked Numbers. If the switch next to Unknown is turned on, tap it to turn it off.

Check with your cell phone carrier. Depending on your plan, you may be limited in the types of text messages you can receive. If you're unsure, contact your provider to ask if your plan prevents verification texts.

