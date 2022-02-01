How to Fix a Samsung Soundbar Not Working

If you're experiencing issues with your Samsung soundbar, there could be several reasons, and the problems could manifest themselves in any of these scenarios:

The soundbar won't connect to your TV.

The soundbar won't connect to other audio equipment, like a subwoofer.

The soundbar appears to be connected, but no sound is coming from it.

Regardless of how the issue manifests, there are a few troubleshooting steps to try that may get your system working again. This article covers those troubleshooting steps.

Why Is My Samsung Soundbar Not Working?

The factors that cause your Samsung soundbar to stop working could include faulty connections, settings issues, or hardware malfunctions. This guide walks you through the steps to troubleshoot the problem, from the most likely solution to the least likely.

How to Fix It When Your Samsung Soundbar Isn't Working

The troubleshooting steps below should help get your Samsung soundbar working again. Try each step in order, working through them until you find the solution to your problem.