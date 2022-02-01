Home Theater & Entertainment > Audio How to Fix a Samsung Soundbar Not Working Troubleshooting why a Samsung soundbar won't connect to your TV By Jerri Ledford Jerri Ledford Writer, Editor, Fact Checker Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 1, 2022 Tweet Share Email Audio Soundbars Speakers Stereos & Receivers If you're experiencing issues with your Samsung soundbar, there could be several reasons, and the problems could manifest themselves in any of these scenarios: The soundbar won't connect to your TV.The soundbar won't connect to other audio equipment, like a subwoofer.The soundbar appears to be connected, but no sound is coming from it. Regardless of how the issue manifests, there are a few troubleshooting steps to try that may get your system working again. This article covers those troubleshooting steps. Why Is My Samsung Soundbar Not Working? The factors that cause your Samsung soundbar to stop working could include faulty connections, settings issues, or hardware malfunctions. This guide walks you through the steps to troubleshoot the problem, from the most likely solution to the least likely. How to Fix It When Your Samsung Soundbar Isn't Working The troubleshooting steps below should help get your Samsung soundbar working again. Try each step in order, working through them until you find the solution to your problem. Disconnect and then reconnect your soundbar. Cables that aren't seated well, or that are seated in the wrong connections could prevent your soundbar from working properly. Disconnect all the cables and then reconnect them to see if this might fix your issue. Also be sure to disconnect your power cable, and don't plug it back in until all the other connections are reseated securely to allow the soundbar to read the connections correctly. Make sure the soundbar is set to the correct source. It seems like a simple solution, but if your soundbar is set to a different source than you're using, you might not hear any sound from it at all. Double-check the source, just to be sure you've selected the correct one. Make sure the source is powered on. This is another simple solution that can sometimes be a sure fix. If the source for your audio isn't powered on, it won't transmit any audio data to the soundbar, so it can seem as if your soundbar isn't working. Make sure your TV is set up to use external speakers and that the soundbar is selected as your default speaker. Depending on the model of television you have, it might not automatically detect your soundbar. In your television's settings, make sure you've chosen the correct settings to use your soundbar as your main source of audio. Disconnect and then reconnect the Bluetooth connection. Depending on the device you're connecting to, the steps for removing and reconnecting to Bluetooth might differ, however, if the problem is a bad Bluetooth connection, walking through those steps could get the soundbar working again. Soft reset your soundbar. Turn off your TV, disconnect all the cables, and wait two minutes. Then reconnect everything and turn your TV back on to see if everything might work again. This will sometimes work if there is static or other electrical interference in the line. Hard reset the soundbar. Sometimes a reset is all you need to get the soundbar working again. Power Off the soundbar and then press and hold the Play/Pause button on it until it displays INIT OK. Then release the button and power the soundbar On again. You'll have to walk through the steps for pairing the soundbar to your TV again. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit