How to Fix It When There is No Sound on Fire Stick

Are you having trouble getting sound to work with your Amazon Fire TV Stick? This guide will walk you through the proven solutions and fixes for this common Fire Stick audio issue that seems to cause all apps and media to play with zero sound no matter what you try.

The fixes on this page apply to Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick models.

Why Is There No Sound on My Fire Stick?

A lack of sound when using an Amazon Fire TV Stick could result from using the incorrect TV or speaker system settings, accidentally activating the mute option, connecting headphones to the Fire Stick via Bluetooth, or using the wrong HDMI port.

The Fire Stick’s Dolby Digital Plus setting could also cause sound not to play when watching a TV series or movie.

There are separate issues that can cause problems with the Fire TV Stick volume controls and the remote.

What to Do if Fire Stick Has No Sound?

There are many solutions for fixing the Amazon Fire TV Stick no sound issue that can often get the audio working again within minutes. It’s best to work these fixes from top to bottom as the most straightforward solutions are listed first, while the more advanced tips are saved for last in case all of the others fail.

Turn on your speakers. It may seem like a simple tip, but it can be easy to forget when using a sound system that needs to be turned on separately from the TV and Fire Stick.

Unmute your TV and Fire Stick. Press the Mute buttons on your TV and Fire Stick remotes to see if you've accidentally muted one of them. If you have a connected speaker system, experiment with the Mute and Volume buttons on its remote as well.

Press Up on the Fire Stick remote’s circular ring button. Simply pressing the top of this ring button has been known to fix Fire TV Stick audio bugs.

Switch HDMI inputs. On your TV, switch to another HDMI source, like an Xbox console or Blu-ray player, and then switch back to the HDMI source with your Fire Stick.

Restart your Fire Stick. Press Select and Play until your streaming stick reboots.

Unplug your Fire TV Stick for 30 seconds. Disconnect your Fire Stick from its power source for 30 seconds and then plug it back in again.

Update your Fire Stick. A quick system update can fix a variety of audio problems.

Update your Fire Stick apps. If you’re experiencing sound issues with just one or two apps, see if they have an update available.

Plug your Fire TV Stick into a wall socket. Using the power adapter that came with your Fire Stick, plug the USB power cable into a power socket on your wall. Your streaming stick may not be getting enough power.

Check your TV's HDMI port audio settings. With the Fire Stick's HDMI port selected, open your TV's Action Menu or Settings and explore the Sound, Audio, and Speaker settings. Ensure that you've chosen the correct speakers and that the HDMI port's audio hasn't been muted or disabled.

Try a different HDMI port. The HDMI port on your TV may be causing the Fire Stick sound problems.

Turn off your Bluetooth headphones. If you previously connected headphones to your Fire TV Stick and they’re turned on, your audio is likely being sent to them instead of your TV and its connected speakers.

Disconnect Bluetooth devices. Select Settings > Controllers & Bluetooth Devices > Other Bluetooth Devices and remove any Bluetooth speakers or headphones you don’t want to use with your Fire TV Stick.

Disable Dolby Digital Plus. This feature can enhance the sound of some services, but it’s also known to sometimes completely mute others. Select Settings > Display and Sounds > Audio > Dolby Digital Output > Dolby Digital Plus Off to disable it.

Choose the Stereo sound option. Select Settings > Display and Sounds > Audio > Surround Sound > Stereo to switch to the traditional stereo sound option instead of the more advanced Dolby options that may not be compatible with your TV or speaker system.

Test your Fire Stick with another TV. It can be an easy way to check if the problem is related to your speaker system and TV or the Fire Stick itself.

Reset your Fire Stick. If you suspect that your Fire Stick is broken somehow, you can reset it to its factory settings. Doing this will remove all of the changes you’ve made and return it to the way you found it when you first unpacked it.

