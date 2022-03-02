How to Fix It When There is No Sound from Your Computer Speakers

Has your computer gone quiet? Don't worry. This guide will teach you how to fix it when there is no sound from your computer. The solutions here should work with most Windows PCs sold in the last decade.

Why Aren't My Computer Speakers Working?

Dozens of issues can cause no sound from your computer, but we can group them into a few broad categories.

A problem or defect with the speakers connected to the computer.

There is a problem or defect with the physical connection between the computer and the speakers in use.

A software issue has disabled the computer's sound.

A driver issue has disabled the computer's onboard audio hardware.

A problem or defect with the computer's onboard audio hardware.

How Do I Fix It When There's No Audio on My PC?

While the cause of no sound on your computer can vary, the solutions are similar. You can resolve most sound issues through the fixes below.

We recommend you follow the fixes in order, as they move from easy, quick fixes that resolve most sound issues to more specific solutions.

Check that the speakers are plugged in, powered on, and that the volume dial is set at an audible level. Verify that the speakers are connected to your PC. Most connect over USB or a 3.5mm audio jack (like headphones). Desktop computers have several 3.5mm audio jacks. The audio-out jack is often colored green. If it's not, or the green audio-out jack doesn't work, you may need to read the computer's manual to find the correct output. Check the volume and mute settings in Microsoft Windows. Find and click the Speakers icon on the right-hand side of the Windows taskbar. It will open the Volume Slider. Slide it towards the right to increase the volume. Alternatively, you can use the mute, volume-down, and volume-up buttons on your computer keyboard. The Volume slider in Windows may work independently of the volume dial on your computer speakers. It is most often true on a desktop PC with external speakers. Be sure to check both! Click the Speakers icon on the right-hand side of the Windows taskbar (as you did in the previous step). The active audio device will be listed above the Volume Slider. It should match the device you intend to use. If it doesn't, expand the list of audio devices by selecting the up arrow in older versions of Windows or, in Windows 11, the speaker icon to the right of the volume slider. Select the audio device you intend to use if it's listed. The change will take effect immediately. You can also view and change the output device by performing a Windows Search for Sound Settings. Select Sound Settings from the list of results. The Output drop-down box will be the first option listed in the Sound Settings menu. Close software running on your Windows machine one by one. Begin with software that has a Window open on the Windows desktop. Check if the computer's sound is working after closing each problem. It will let you isolate any software causing an issue with your computer's sound. Restart your computer. This process will fix any lingering issues caused by open software or a temporary configuration problem in Windows settings. Try the Windows Audio Troubleshooter. Perform a Windows Search for Audio Troubleshooter. Select Find and fix problems with playing sound from the list of results. Follow the troubleshooter's on-screen instructions and perform any fixes it recommends. Update your computer's audio driver in Windows. Doing this will fix issues caused by an out-of-date or malfunctioning audio driver. Try a different audio device that connects over another audio output. If you are using speakers connected to a 3.5mm audio jack, try a USB headset instead. If the new audio device works, there may be a hardware defect with the prior audio device or the audio output. If the problem persists, it's likely because of a hardware defect. While some older desktop computers may have a sound card, most modern computers use audio hardware built into the motherboard that the user can't repair. You will need to contact the computer's manufacturer or an independent computer repair shop.