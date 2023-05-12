19 Ways to Fix Netflix Not Working on an LG TV

This article covers the best solutions for when Netflix isn’t working properly on an LG smart TV. Whether your Netflix app is slow, won’t stop buffering, keeps crashing, or even completely disappears, this page will provide several quick fixes to get your Netflix streaming properly again.

Netflix technical issues on smart TVs, such as those made by LG, are usually caused by:

Here’s all of the best solutions for Netflix problems on LG’s smart TVs. It’s best to work through these fixes in the order presented as they’re listed from fastest and easiest to more complex.



Find the Netflix app in LG smart TV’s My Apps menu. Netflix disappeared from LG smart TV? Smart TV apps often get automatically removed from the main or home screen when they’re not used for a while. Don’t worry though. The Netflix app, and all of your other unused installed apps, can be found on the My Apps screen.

Install the LG TV Netflix app. The Netflix app usually comes preinstalled on LG smart TVs, but if for some reason it wasn’t on yours, you can download it at any time.

Check your LG TV’s internet connection. The easiest way to do this is to try another app that also requires access to the internet.

Check if Netflix’s down. The Netflix service itself could simply be experiencing server or other technical issues.

Try another Netflix episode or movie. Netflix streaming issues can sometimes affect specific films or episodes. If other Netflix content streams fine and the program you want to watch doesn’t try waiting an hour or so for the issue to remedy itself.

Restart your LG smart TV. To restart your LG smart TV, press Volume Down + Power on your remote control for 12 seconds. If this method doesn’t work, you can unplug your TV, wait 30 seconds, and then plug it in again.

Update the LG Netflix app. Select LG Content Store > Apps > Netflix > Update to download and install the latest Netflix app update. If you can’t see the Update option, you already have the latest version installed.

Update your LG smart TV’s firmware. To update your LG smart TV’s operating system, open Settings and select All Settings > Support > Software Update.

To update the operating system on LG smart TVs running WebOS 4.5 or lower, open Settings and select All Settings > General > About This TV > Check For Updates.

Reboot your internet router. If your LG smart TV is experiencing internet connectivity issues on multiple apps, a router reboot could be the solution.

Use a wired internet connection. Rather than connecting your TV to the internet via Wi-Fi, which can sometimes be too slow for streaming Netflix, connect it directly to your internet router via a cable connection.

An Ethernet cable is the common way to connect a smart TV to an internet router or modem, though a coaxial cable can also be used when ethernet isn't an option.

Log out of Netflix and log back in again. Quickly sign out and then back in to refresh the app and potentially fix any glitches affecting your LG smart TV Netflix app.

Use your real location. On your LG smart TV, open Settings > All Settings, select General > Location and select your current physical location. Netflix can disable accounts that appear as though they’re lying about their region.

Turn off your VPN. Netflix is known to block accounts that use a VPN.

Sign all accounts out of Netflix on all devices. Open the Netflix app or website on any device and select Account > Sign out of all devices. It’s possible that too many people were accessing your Netflix account simultaneously.

Uninstall the LG smart TV Netflix app. Delete the Netflix app from your LG TV and then reinstall it again.

If you suspect a stranger is accessing your Netflix account, change your password to prevent them from logging in.

Accept the user agreements. To do this, open Settings and select All Settings > Support > Additional Settings > User Agreement. These agreements must be accepted on your LG smart TV before services such as Netflix can be used.

Disable IPv6. Open Settings > All Settings, select Network Wi-Fi Connection > Advanced Wi-Fi Settings, and select Off under IPv6. If it’s already off, toggle it on and off again to ensure it’s properly disabled. The IPv6 setting has been known to interfere with Netflix and other online services.

Cast Netflix to your LG smart TV. If you still can’t get the LG Netflix app to work on your smart TV, try casting content to it from the Netflix app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.