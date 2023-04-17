12 Ways to Fix Netflix Not Working on Apple TV

When Netflix is not working on Apple TV, you’ll typically experience one of these types of errors:

These problems can occur while you’re watching Netflix on your Apple TV, when you try to start a new show or movie, or even when you first try to launch the app.

When Netflix doesn’t work on Apple TV, it can be due to a number of potential issues. Common problems include:

While you can't do anything about Netflix being down, you can fix other problems with some know-how and patience.

If you’re having problems with Netflix not working on your Apple TV, try each of these fixes:



Check to see if Netflix is down. Start by checking to see if the service is working at all. If Netflix is down, it won’t work on Apple TV either, and in that case, all you can do is wait for it to come back up. To check if Netflix is down, check the Netflix status page in the Netflix help center, or check Netflix-related hashtags on Twitter or other social media.

Check your internet connectivity. Check your internet using a speed test site. Netflix recommends a minimum download speed of 5 Mbps. If your connection is too slow, try to improve your internet speed, or improve your Wi-Fi signal. If your Apple TV is connected wirelessly, use a speed test on your phone with the phone placed close to the Apple TV to get the most relevant results.

Verify your Netflix credentials. Using your phone or computer, try to log into the Netflix website. If that works, check to see if you can stream on that device, then double check the username and password that you’re using on your Apple TV. If the Netflix website doesn’t work, or you can’t stream after you’ve logged in, then there is a problem with Netflix itself or your internet connection.

Check your Netflix subscription status. Netflix won’t work without an active subscription, so navigate to the Netflix account page using your phone or computer, and log in. If you have an active subscription, you’ll see a notice regarding your next billing date.

Restart your Apple TV. The next step is to restart your Apple TV, then try to launch Netflix and log in after it has started back up. To restart your Apple TV, navigate to Settings > System > Restart. If your Apple TV is unresponsive, you can also restart it by unplugging it from power, waiting five seconds, then plugging it back in.

Update the Apple TV operating system. If your Apple TV is out of date, that can cause a lot of issues like some apps not working properly. To check for updates: Navigate to Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software. If prompted, select Download and Install.

Try your other Apple TV apps. If you have any other streaming apps on your Apple TV, check to see if they work. If they do, then it’s probably an issue with the Netflix app itself or the Netflix service. If they don’t work, then your Apple TV has some sort of connectivity or firmware problem.

Verify that the Apple TV is connected to the internet. The Apple TV device may have connectivity issues, even if your internet seems to be working fine otherwise. To check the internet connection on your Apple TV: Navigate to Settings > Network, and check to see if it says Connected. If it doesn’t, you’ll need to reestablish a connection before you can stream Netflix.

Test the Apple TV internet connection. If your Apple TV is connected to the internet, you can also test the connection directly on the device. To test the internet on your Apple TV: Navigate to Settings > Network > Test Network > Yes, then select a download speed that corresponds to what you saw when you tested your network earlier with your phone.

Restart your network hardware. If your Apple TV is having connectivity issues, whether it isn’t connected at all or is experiencing slow speeds, restarting your network hardware may also fix the problem. To restart your network hardware: Unplug your router and modem, wait at least 30 seconds, then plug the modem back in. Wait for the modem to connect, which can take a minute or longer, then plug the router in. If you’re still having connectivity issues, make sure your Apple TV is connecting to the right Wi-Fi network and has the correct password entered. If possible, try connecting via a wired Ethernet connection instead.

Delete and reinstall the Netflix app. If there is a problem with the Netflix app on your Apple TV, then deleting and reinstalling it can fix the problem. After you reinstall it, you’ll need to re-enter your login credentials. To delete an app from Apple TV: Navigate to Settings > General > Manage > Storage > Netflix > Delete.