How to Fix the Microphone on AirPods

Apple’s AirPods can be used as a microphone but sometimes the mic functionality stops working properly for seemingly random reasons. This guide will walk you through all of the best ways to get the AirPod mics working again on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Why Can Nobody Hear Me on My AirPods?

AirPods’ mics not working properly is often because of incorrect system or software settings, the microphones being muted within an app, or having another mic connected to the same device.

Bluetooth conflicts with other devices can also cause the microphones on an Apple AirPod to seemingly turn off or disconnect. The battery running out on a pair of AirPods or their charging case can also cause them to stop working as intended.

How to Fix an AirPods Microphone That Isn't Working

Here are all of the best solutions for how to fix a broken microphone on an Apple AirPod listed from quickest and easiest to more advanced.



Select your AirPods within the app. If you’re having trouble using your AirPods’ microphone function within a certain app, open the app’s mic settings and select your AirPods from the list of available devices. Your device’s built-in microphone may be selected by default. Unmute your microphone. Look for a small mic icon in the app you’re using. If there’s a line or a cross through it, this means that the mic has been muted. A quick click or tap on this icon will usually unmute the mic. Test your microphone. There are a number of important tests you can run to make sure your AirPods are connecting to your device properly. You'll usually find one in the app you're using your AirPods with or the settings of your device. Check your device's microphone settings. You may need to adjust some mic and sound preferences and permissions in your computer's system preferences. Check your Windows microphone settings.

Check your Mac microphone settings. Turn your Bluetooth off and on again. A quick toggle of your device’s Bluetooth will reset its connection to your AirPods and could fix its microphone problems. Disable Bluetooth on other smartphones, tablets, and computers. If you’ve previously connected your AirPods to another device, that device may be connected to them right now.

The incorrect microphone being selected is a common microphone problem with Zoom. Enable AirPod switching. On your iPhone or iPad, open Settings and select Bluetooth > the information icon next to your AirPods' name > Microphone and enable Automatically Switch AirPods.

If the above settings don’t appear, place your AirPods in the charging case and open the lid. The charging case’s green light should turn on to signify a connection to your device. Disconnect other microphones. Turn off any other wireless mics you may have lying around and physically unplug any wired microphones including headsets with microphones built in. These mics could be causing conflicts with your AirPods. Restart your device. A quick restart of your computer, tablet, or smartphone can fix most basic connectivity issues. Charge your AirPods. It’s possible that your Apple AirPods’ battery could be flat. Clean your Apple AirPods. Dirt and dust could be blocking your AirPods’ microphone or preventing the earbuds from charging properly. Clean the AirPod charging case. A dirty AirPod case can stop the AirPods from charging properly and can also deposit grime which can block the microphones. Update the AirPod's firmware. Apple occasionally releases firmware updates for their earbuds which can fix bugs and improve performance. Update your device’s operating system. Some devices such as the Nintendo Switch need to install an update before they can connect to Apple’s AirPods. Update your apps. An app update can fix microphone and other Bluetooth and audio bugs. Reset your AirPods. This process is rather quick and essentially deletes the AirPods’ from your device. You can reconnect them to your Windows and Mac computer or iPhone and Android device to make a fresh connection.

There are several solutions you can try if your AirPods won’t reset properly. Set up a Genius Bar appointment. If you have an Apple Store in your area, make an appointment with its Genius Bar to get some in-person support with your AirPods. Contact Apple Support. If nothing else works, it’s best to reach out to the official Apple Support directly. If your AirPods are damaged and relatively new, you may be able to get a free or discounted replacement.