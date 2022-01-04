If you're running iOS 15 or higher on your iPhone or iPad and are using particular security and privacy features, you may sometimes get a content load error in the iOS Mail app. This article explains what causes the error and what to do to fix it.

Why Does My iPhone Say "Unable to Load Content Privately?"

Apple debuted a security and privacy feature in iOS 15 designed to prevent advertisers from tracking you via email.

Mail Privacy Protection hides your device's IP address. Then marketers can't learn your physical location or connect your device's IP address to your other online activities to build an advertising profile of you.

Mail Privacy Protection can interfere with images and other email items loading correctly in some cases. Interference mostly happens when you're using Mail Privacy Protection and a VPN or iCloud Private Relay. In that situation, if the images and other content can't be loaded in a way that preserves your privacy, the "unable to load content privately" error appears, and the content doesn't load.

These privacy features are part of a more extensive set of security and privacy features Apple has been developing over the years. Some of the features you might have heard of are App Tracking Transparency and App Privacy Reports.



How to Fix Load Content Error in iOS 15

To fix the content load error in iOS 15, try these steps, in this order.

