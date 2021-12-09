How to Fix a TV Screen With Lines

TV screen lines are an irritating occurrence, especially as they can be caused by many different issues with the TV. In this article we'll go over what causes this, whether or not you can fix it depending on the cause, and how to fix it.

What Causes a Line on a TV Screen?

When any part of a TV's display get damaged, corrupted, or is defective, it can cause lines to appear on the screen. Some parts of the TV which can cause horizontal lines to appear are the LCD panel, T-Con board, or row drivers.

Issues with these parts can happen for a number of reasons, and the way your lines appear can tell you a lot about what's wrong. If the lines are new, one of these parts was likely damaged.

Connections between parts of the TV may also get interrupted, causing horizontal lines. Sometimes this may happen on its own, or if the TV was damaged.

If you're seeing colored horizontal lines, it may be because of the T-Con board. If other parts don't seem to be an issue, it might be this part of the TV causing the lines.

Can You Fix a TV Screen With Lines?

If lines are appearing on your TV, you'll want to inspect the TV itself. Some issues that cause lines to appear can be fixed yourself, but others may require a professional or to buy a new TV altogether. Some of the most common causes of horizontal lines are:

LCD screen damage. This is what provides your TV display with light. This can possibly be fixed if you're handy and do a little work with the insides of the TV, which you can read about below.

Loose cables causing a bad connection to the TV. If you've moved your TV around at all, this could be the reason you're seeing lines.

Other devices you've connected to the TV. They may also be having issues of its own, or it might not be compatible with your TV. In this case, you'll have to inspect the device instead of the TV.

All these issues can be fixed, though it ranges in difficulty. If you're unsure how to fix your TV, you may want to get the TV professionally repaired.

How Do I Fix Horizontal Lines on My TV?

Here are some things you can try to fix those lines appearing on your TV.