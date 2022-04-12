How to Fix It When Your Kindle Won't Connect to Wi-Fi

This article explains what to do if your Kindle won’t connect to Wi-Fi.

If your Kindle won’t connect to Wi-Fi, there are a few possible causes. The problem is usually short-lived and easily fixable, so you may fix it before you figure out the cause. Here are a few possibilities:

If you’re having trouble getting your Kindle connected to Wi-Fi, try these troubleshooting steps. The steps are simple and short, so try following them in order.

Turn off Airplane Mode. Since it takes days or weeks to read a book sometimes, people often leave their Kindles on airplane mode to prolong battery life. Make sure you haven’t forgotten to turn it off. Open the Quick Menu and tap the plane icon, or go to Settings > Wireless and finding Airplane Mode.



Restart your Kindle. If Airplane mode is off and you still can’t connect, it’s time to try restarting your device. This will shut down any non-responsive software that might be having trouble requesting an internet connection. This software isn't user-facing, so it's nothing you've done wrong. To restart your Kindle, press and hold the Power button for several seconds.

Manually reconnect to your Wi-Fi account. Disconnect and reconnect your Wi-Fi network to manually add it again. This may be helpful if you have an old or incorrect password saved. Go to Settings > Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, then tap Delete Wi-Fi Passwords. Try logging in again.

Restart your router. If other devices in your location are also having trouble getting on your Wi-Fi network, it could be the router, not your Kindle, at fault. Once the router has restarted, try connecting again from your Kindle.

Update your Kindle’s firmware. If you haven’t used your Kindle in a while, it may need a software update. Old software can have bugs that only now are surfacing as an issue.

Add your Kindle’s Wi-Fi MAC Address to your router. This singles out your Kindle and gives it access to the router. Instructions will vary, so follow the manufacturer’s directions for your router. Once you know how to add the Wi-Fi MAC Address to your router, you can find it in the Device Info panel. Go to Settings > Device Options > Device Info.