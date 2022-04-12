Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Fix It When Your Kindle Won't Connect to Wi-Fi Troubleshooting why your Kindle's not connecting to Wi-Fi By Sandra Stafford Sandra Stafford Writer Fayetteville State University Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 12, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Amazon Android This article explains what to do if your Kindle won’t connect to Wi-Fi. Why Won’t My Kindle Connect to Wi-Fi? If your Kindle won’t connect to Wi-Fi, there are a few possible causes. The problem is usually short-lived and easily fixable, so you may fix it before you figure out the cause. Here are a few possibilities: Airplane modeSoftware/data conflictsInternet problemsOutdated software How Do I Connect My Kindle to Wi-Fi? If you’re having trouble getting your Kindle connected to Wi-Fi, try these troubleshooting steps. The steps are simple and short, so try following them in order. Turn off Airplane Mode. Since it takes days or weeks to read a book sometimes, people often leave their Kindles on airplane mode to prolong battery life. Make sure you haven’t forgotten to turn it off. Open the Quick Menu and tap the plane icon, or go to Settings > Wireless and finding Airplane Mode. Restart your Kindle. If Airplane mode is off and you still can’t connect, it’s time to try restarting your device. This will shut down any non-responsive software that might be having trouble requesting an internet connection. This software isn't user-facing, so it's nothing you've done wrong. To restart your Kindle, press and hold the Power button for several seconds. Manually reconnect to your Wi-Fi account. Disconnect and reconnect your Wi-Fi network to manually add it again. This may be helpful if you have an old or incorrect password saved. Go to Settings > Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, then tap Delete Wi-Fi Passwords. Try logging in again. Restart your router. If other devices in your location are also having trouble getting on your Wi-Fi network, it could be the router, not your Kindle, at fault. Once the router has restarted, try connecting again from your Kindle. Update your Kindle’s firmware. If you haven’t used your Kindle in a while, it may need a software update. Old software can have bugs that only now are surfacing as an issue. Add your Kindle’s Wi-Fi MAC Address to your router. This singles out your Kindle and gives it access to the router. Instructions will vary, so follow the manufacturer’s directions for your router. Once you know how to add the Wi-Fi MAC Address to your router, you can find it in the Device Info panel. Go to Settings > Device Options > Device Info. Factory Reset your Kindle. If nothing else has worked, this is the last thing to try before contacting Amazon about the problem. This will return your device to its original settings and restart it. Everything you downloaded or transferred to your Kindle will be removed. If anything you downloaded was causing the problem, removing it will likely fix your Kindle. To reset your Kindle, go to Settings > Device Options > Reset. What If Nothing Fixes My Kindle? Contact Amazon. If your Kindle just won’t connect to Wi-Fi and you’ve tried all of the above, your device may need to be repaired. Amazon can make that determination. FAQ How do you fix a Kindle that won't charge? If your Kindle's battery is draining too quickly, you should start by adjusting screen brightness or turning off Wi-Fi when you aren't using it. If the device isn't charging at all, the battery or charging port might need replacing. How do I fix a Kindle Fire that won't turn on? When a Kindle Fire (or other Kindle device) doesn't power on, you can try several fixes. First, make sure the battery is fully charged, including trying a different cable or outlet if you don't have any success. Other options include replacing the battery, resetting the device, and sending the device for repair. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit