9 Ways to Fix It When an iPhone Isn't Receiving Texts from Android Phones

When an iPhone isn't able to receive text messages from Android phones, it's usually caused by cellular connectivity issues because an iPhone can't text Android phones without a cellular connection. If that doesn't seem to be the problem, there are a number of other things you can check as well.

Are you only having trouble with texts from one friend? If they used to have an iPhone before they got an Android, ask them to make sure that their number has been removed from iMessage.

What Causes an iPhone to Not Receive Texts From Android Phones?

Androids and iPhones both use the same simple message system (SMS) for text messaging, which is why you’re able to text your Android-using friends in the first place. Your iPhone also relies on iMessage though, which is an enhanced system that lets you send texts over Wi-Fi when no cell connection is available, send and receive memojis, and see when your friends have read your messages.

If there is a breakdown in the functionality of iMessage, you won’t be able to receive texts on your iPhone from Android phones. Other connectivity problems can prevent you from receiving any text messages at all.

How to Fix it When an iPhone Isn’t Receiving Texts from Androids

If you aren’t receiving texts from Android phones on your iPhone, try these fixes:



Check your cellular connection. If you don’t have a cellular connection, you won’t be able to exchange text messages with Android phones. Try disconnecting from Wi-Fi, and then check to see if you can still make calls. If you can’t, then move to a location where you have cellular service and check to see if you are able to receive texts from Androids there. Turn off Airplane Mode. If Airplane mode is on, you’ll have trouble sending or receiving text messages. Turn it off, and then wait a few minutes to see if any messages come through.



To disable Airplane Mode: Open Control Center, and tap the airplane icon. If it’s gray, that means it is off. Restart your iPhone. Restarting your phone can fix a lot of common bugs, especially if it’s been a long time since you restarted. Try fulling shutting off your phone, then turn it back on, verify your cellular connection, and wait a few minutes to see if texts start coming through.

To restart your iPhone X or newer: Press and hold the Side Button and Volume Down buttons simultaneously, then swipe Slide to Power Off. To restart older models: Hold the Sleep/Wake button, then swipe the power off slider. Enable MMS. If an Android user tries sending you an image, but you have MMS turned off, you won’t get the message. Try turning this feature on, and then check to see if you still have a problem.



To enable MMS: Open Settings > Messages, and tap the MMS toggle if it isn’t already on. Unblock the number. If you accidentally blocked your friend’s number, or you forgot about blocking it in the past, you’ll find that you can’t receive their texts. Try unblocking their number, and then ask them to resend their messages if they don’t come through.



To unblock a number: Tap Settings > Phone > Blocked Contacts, locate the phone number, swipe left, and tap Unblock. Check for iOS updates. If your iPhone is out of date, that may cause problems with text messages along with other issues. Check for updates, install anything that’s available, and then check to see if texting works.



To check for iOS updates: Open Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install. Reset your network settings. If there’s an issue with your iPhone that’s preventing it from connecting to cellular networks to receive text messages from Android, resetting your network settings may fix it. This will also erase your Wi-Fi connections, so make sure you know your passwords before you perform this procedure.



Here’s how to reset your iPhone network settings: Tap Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Update your carrier settings. Your iPhone has some data stored on it that allows it to connect to and use cellular data networks. If this data is outdated or corrupted, updating the carrier settings will fix it.



Here’s how to update your iPhone carrier settings: Tap Settings > General > About. If there is an update available, you’ll see a notification here. If you’re still unable to receive text messages from Android phones, you may want to contact your cellular carrier. There may be problems with the network they need to address, or they may be able to provide additional assistance.