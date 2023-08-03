11 Ways to Fix It When Your iPhone Charging Port Isn't Working

This article explains what could be causing your iPhone to fail to charge, and what steps to take if the charging port is to blame.

Why Isn’t My iPhone Charging?

Typical reasons an iPhone isn't charging:

Broken or unreliable cable

The port is clogged

Broken hardware

The iPhone is too hot

If the iPhone is running under Optimized Battery, you turn off the feature to have the iPhone begin charging again.



How Do I Fix My iPhone's Charging Port?

Once you’re certain—or at least relatively sure—that your iPhone’s inability to charge is the result of charging port problems, here are the steps you should take to fix it:



If you have access to one, use a different charging cable. If your iPhone does start to charge, switch back to the original line to see if it stops charging again. If that's the case, the original cable is likely no longer reliable and should be recycled. Make sure the cable is plugged in. A loose or misaligned connection could prevent charging. Disconnect and reconnect your charging cable and iPhone. Check where the cable is plugged into if the iPhone doesn't charge. It could be the connection to the AC adapter, laptop, or even a battery if you are charging via battery. Try plugging your iPhone into a different outlet (or other compatible charging port). If your iPhone will charge from one source and not another, the power source itself is most likely the problem. Use a flashlight, and a magnifying glass, if you have one, to check for dirt or debris blocking a secure connection. Then carefully clean out the charging port. If the iPhone you’re charging was out of power for an extended period, give it a beat to have enough power to start up. The iPhone is too hot. If the iPhone gets too hot, it will stop charging to cool itself. Once it's cool enough, it will begin charging again. Unplug your iPhone and restart it. Once the restart is finished, plug it back in and check to see if it’s getting power. Check your iPhone for system updates and install them if any are available. It’s not a very likely cause, but it can happen. The iPhone 8 and newer supports wireless Qi charging, which you can utilize by placing the iPhone on a compatible Qi charging surface. While this does give you a workaround, you may not always be in a situation where you can access a Qi charger so try to address the charging port when you can. If nothing else is working, it’s time to try a factory reset. But be aware, this will remove all of your iPhone’s apps, settings, contacts, etc. So long as you have a backup, you can restore everything but it will take time once the reset is finished.

After all of that, if your iPhone still won’t charge, your best option is to take it in for repairs—or at least a professional assessment. The problem could be something else entirely, like the battery, or it could be that there’s physical damage to the port caused by water, a fall, or some other accidental mishap.