8 Reasons Why Your iPad Keeps Crashing

When an iPad crashes, it could be specific apps to blame, or maybe a wider issue with the iPad hardware itself. There are lots of fixes you can try, all of them listed below and easy to complete on your own.

There are several possible reasons why it's shutting down by itself:

We've seen some users conflate "crash" with "auto-lock." An iPad which has appeared to "crash" to the lock screen every so often does this keep your data safe and to conserve battery. It's actually a feature kicking in if the iPad hasn't been used for a couple of minutes. It's a setting you can customize in iPadOS and it's most definitely not a bug in need of fixing. Nevertheless, you can delay or disable the auto sleep setting to prevent this.

Some of these solutions resolve very specific problems, but feel free to step through each of them in order to test each fix.



Reboot your iPad to clear out anything in memory that might be causing the crashes. This is the simplest troubleshooting step which tends to fix problems like this where the cause is unclear. If a normal reboot isn't enough, try a hard restart.

Plug the iPad in to charge, and leave it there for a few hours. Do this to confirm without a doubt you're giving the battery plenty of time to juice up, thus isolating low battery as the source of the problem. If your iPad is experiencing strange behavior, like if it's slow or apps are closing down unprompted, it could be related to low battery. How to Extend Your iPad's Battery Life

Check how much storage you're using, and then delete unused apps, or temporarily remove apps taking up lots of space. Bouts of crashes could be caused by low storage space. If this is the fix for you, learn how to save storage on your iPad to prevent this from happening again.

Install any available iPadOS updates. Do this even if the most recent update that was installed is the likely cause for the crashes, and especially if the update has been available for a long time but you haven't yet applied it. It's crucial to update your iPad's operating system whenever possible. New updates often apply bug fixes which could fix the issue. One reason you shouldn't jailbreak your iPad is because it could make it more vulnerable to crashes. If you have a jailbroken iPad, upgrading should replace the OS with the official version from Apple, and likely free it from whatever was causing it to shut down on its own. If this doesn't remove the jailbreak, see Step 6. If specific apps keep crashing, enable automatic app updates to ensure they are always kept fresh with the latest updates from their respective developers.

Downgrade to a previous iPadOS version. If the version you're on now is the latest available, but you still suspect it's the primary cause of the crashes, return your iPad to the previous OS. This might seem like a useless step to have right after we recommend upgrading the OS. However, testing the latest and greatest OS is best before assuming a previous version is better. As long as you've completed the previous step and are caught up with all updates available from Apple, assuming the software is still to blame, downgrade to the most recent version you know works fine on your iPad. If completing this step stops your iPad from randomly crashing, stay on top of any news from Apple about an even newer update than the one in Step 4, and apply it when it's available. Chances are, any bugs causing this problem won't last through more than one update cycle.

Completely reset your iPad. This will erase everything stored on it, hopefully including whatever is causing it to crash. Although it's an irreversible, drastic step, it's the final step you can take to solve a software-related reason for an iPad that keeps shutting down by itself. If you can't follow those steps because it shuts down too soon, try resetting the iPad with iTunes. If you chose to restore from a backup during the reset, and the issue remains, try this step again, but this time choose to set it up as a new iPad as the backup could be corrupt.

Your iPad's hardware might not meet the minimum requirements to run whatever it is you're trying to do. Check the hardware requirements for the apps causing trouble—quit using them or consider upgrading to a newer iPad with better hardware components. Another sign you might need a more modern iPad is if it's too old to run the latest iPadOS version. An outdated OS, as described above, might be contributing to the crashes.