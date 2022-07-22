Instagram stories don’t always work. You may get a message that says “Couldn’t upload,” or the story could just appear as a black box. When your Instagram stories won’t upload, here’s how to fix it.

Why Won’t My IG Stories Upload?

If you can't get Instagram to upload your stories, there are several possible causes.

You have a weak internet connection.

Instagram’s servers are down.

The Instagram app is bugged.

Your story contains elements, like emojis, that can cause problems.

Instagram isn’t optimized for your device.

How Do I Fix It When IG Stories Won't Upload?

If your Instagram stories won't upload, try these steps to fix it.

Check your internet connection. Uploading videos takes a lot of data. Connect to a Wi-Fi network if you have bad reception. Restart the Instagram app. Use the app switcher if you’re on an iPhone. For Android users, long-press the Instagram icon and select Force Close. Check Instagram for problems. Use Downdetector to see if other people are reporting problems with Instagram. Delete the story and re-upload it. Restarting the app should stop glitches that prevent a story from uploading. Save the story if you recorded it live, and then delete the draft and upload it again. Remove gifs and emojis. Gifs and emojis are allowed in stories, but they can cause problems. Post a simple story containing only a photo or video to see if the problem persists. Clear your cache. Your device saves data to decrease loading time, but this data can become corrupted. Delete these files to improve Instagram's performance. Since iPhones delete cache data automatically, this step is more important for Android users. Update Instagram. Software updates can introduce new bugs, but Instagram works quickly to resolve them. Update your phone. Out-of-data software on your phone may make it incompatible with newer versions of Instagram. Uninstall and reinstall Instagram. This process will ensure you have a fully updated version of the app with no corrupted code. Use your phone’s browser. If the app has a bug, it may not work properly until Instagram updates it again. You can use your phone's browser as a workaround. Go to Instagram.com, and ignore any prompts for you to use the app.

Post the story from another device. This step is more important for Android users. Instagram’s code can’t account for the huge variety of camera software and hardware in Android devices. To see if your phone is causing the problem, post the story from a computer, tablet, or someone else’s phone. Users on Reddit have noted frequent problems with Instagram on Xiaomi devices. Report the issue to Instagram. If you have ruled out all other possibilities, you can report the problem directly from the Instagram app. Describe the problem in detail, including what steps you took to resolve the problem. If other users report a similar problem, Instagram will resolve it as quickly as possible.

