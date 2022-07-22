Social Media > Instagram How to Fix It When an Instagram Story Isn't Uploading Check your internet connection, try a restart, and other fixes By Sandra Stafford Sandra Stafford Writer Fayetteville State University Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 22, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Why Won’t My IG Stories Upload? How Do I Fix It When IG Stories Won't Upload? Frequently Asked Questions Instagram stories don’t always work. You may get a message that says “Couldn’t upload,” or the story could just appear as a black box. When your Instagram stories won’t upload, here’s how to fix it. Why Won’t My IG Stories Upload? If you can't get Instagram to upload your stories, there are several possible causes. You have a weak internet connection.Instagram’s servers are down.The Instagram app is bugged.Your story contains elements, like emojis, that can cause problems.Instagram isn’t optimized for your device. How Do I Fix It When IG Stories Won't Upload? If your Instagram stories won't upload, try these steps to fix it. Check your internet connection. Uploading videos takes a lot of data. Connect to a Wi-Fi network if you have bad reception. Restart the Instagram app. Use the app switcher if you’re on an iPhone. For Android users, long-press the Instagram icon and select Force Close. Check Instagram for problems. Use Downdetector to see if other people are reporting problems with Instagram. Delete the story and re-upload it. Restarting the app should stop glitches that prevent a story from uploading. Save the story if you recorded it live, and then delete the draft and upload it again. Remove gifs and emojis. Gifs and emojis are allowed in stories, but they can cause problems. Post a simple story containing only a photo or video to see if the problem persists. Clear your cache. Your device saves data to decrease loading time, but this data can become corrupted. Delete these files to improve Instagram's performance. Since iPhones delete cache data automatically, this step is more important for Android users. Update Instagram. Software updates can introduce new bugs, but Instagram works quickly to resolve them. Update your phone. Out-of-data software on your phone may make it incompatible with newer versions of Instagram. Uninstall and reinstall Instagram. This process will ensure you have a fully updated version of the app with no corrupted code. Use your phone’s browser. If the app has a bug, it may not work properly until Instagram updates it again. You can use your phone's browser as a workaround. Go to Instagram.com, and ignore any prompts for you to use the app. Post the story from another device. This step is more important for Android users. Instagram’s code can’t account for the huge variety of camera software and hardware in Android devices. To see if your phone is causing the problem, post the story from a computer, tablet, or someone else’s phone. Users on Reddit have noted frequent problems with Instagram on Xiaomi devices. Report the issue to Instagram. If you have ruled out all other possibilities, you can report the problem directly from the Instagram app. Describe the problem in detail, including what steps you took to resolve the problem. If other users report a similar problem, Instagram will resolve it as quickly as possible. FAQ How do I fix music on Instagram? When you can't share music on Instagram, you should try restarting the app and clearing the cache (see above). Music-sharing also doesn't work with business accounts, and it may be restricted based on which country you live in. How do I fix the "feedback required" error on an Instagram login? If you get an error message from Instagram saying "feedback required" when you try to log in, it may be a network error, an issue with your phone cache, or a problem with Instagram's servers. Restart the app and your device, and try uninstalling the app, deleting all of its data (if applicable), and reinstalling. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit