How to Fix It When Instagram Is Not Working

Instagram not working is almost always related to a problem with Instagram itself, not anything you are doing. However, our steps below will help you make sure it's the service and not anything you are doing.

The following tips on resolving problems with Instagram will cover both the website and the app on all mobile platforms including iOS and Android.

Cause of Instagram Not Working

Issues with Instagram not working can appear in a number of ways.

The Instagram website might be inaccessible from anywhere, including a web browser or mobile apps.

Only the mobile app may not work which would indicate an app or mobile device issue.

You may not be able to log into Instagram from anywhere.

There might be issues with creating new posts on Instagram.

Errors can occur an any point while you're using Instagram, from the initial login to completing a new post on the platform.

How to Fix Instagram Not Working

The fixes below will work on any OS platform and any device. To resolve issues with Instagram not working, it's important to start with troubleshooting the service itself and then working down from account issues to potential device problems.

