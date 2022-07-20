How to Fix It When Instagram's Find Contacts Feature Isn't Working

This article explains why Instagram's Find Contacts feature isn't working and how to get it working again.



Why Isn't Find Contacts Working?

If Find Contacts isn't working on Instagram, this can be for many different reasons. Each issue can require a different solution to fix it.



Before reaching this stage, it's useful to narrow things down to the specific problem you're dealing with.

Your Instagram permissions are incorrectly set. To see your contacts, Instagram needs to be given permission to do so. Without that, it can't access the facility.

The app is out of date. All smartphone apps need updating regularly and using an older install can cause issues.

You're looking for someone that isn't there. Through various means, the person you're seeking out may be on Instagram but not in a way that is viewable via Find Contacts.

You're blocked by the other user. If someone has blocked you on Instagram, even having their contact details on your phone won't allow you to view their profile.

You're offline. You need to be online to access any of Instagram's functionality.

How to Fix Instagram Find Contacts

If your Instagram's Find Contacts isn't working, try these troubleshooting tips to get it back up and running.



Restart your phone or router. Let's make sure you have a reliable internet connection. That means you should restart your router. Check Instagram permission settings. Instagram needs to be allowed to 'see' your contacts. Check you've allowed it by tapping your profile image > Settings > Follow and invite friends > Follow contacts > and enable any settings not yet allowed on your phone's permissions.

Update Instagram. If you don't update Instagram very often, you may be running an out-of-date version which means you can't access certain features. Update it on your phone. Reinstall Instagram. If an update doesn't work, try deleting and reinstalling the app to fix it. Make sure you know your account details before deleting the app. Search for a contact manually. If you know your friend is on Instagram, try searching for them with their real name or a username that you know they often use. They may have signed up with different details than you have.

Ask your contact. Some of your contacts may have private Instagram accounts which means you can't find them on the service. Ask them for their Instagram username but be understanding if they don't wish to share it.

Slow down with following people. If you've followed a lot of people at once, you may find the ability to follow more has been limited for a time. This isn't due to an issue with Find Contacts but because Instagram thinks you're a bot. Slow down and come back later.