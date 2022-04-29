How to Fix It When Hulu Keeps Freezing

There are many reasons why Hulu may keep freezing, depending on whether you're using the service from your PC's web browser or the mobile app. In this article explains all the potential causes and how to fix them.

Causes of Hulu Freezing

The issue with Hulu freezing can occur in any number of ways:

Your internet connection speed is too slow

Router issues or malfunction

Wi-Fi network issues

Hulu app is outdated or malfunctioning

Browser cache issues

Streaming device issues

Freezing often occurs in the middle of a content streaming session, but it can also occur when you first launch a new stream.

How to Fix When Hulu Keeps Freezing

This issue applies to when you're using the Hulu service on any operating system or mobile device.