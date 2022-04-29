Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Fix It When Hulu Keeps Freezing 7 ways to solve your Hulu glitching issues By Ryan Dube Ryan Dube Facebook Twitter Writer University of Maine Ryan Dube is a freelance contributor to Lifewire and former Managing Editor of MakeUseOf, senior IT Analyst, and an automation engineer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 29, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming TV, Movies, & More Hulu Netflix Disney+ Prime Video Apple TV+ Favorite Events There are many reasons why Hulu may keep freezing, depending on whether you're using the service from your PC's web browser or the mobile app. In this article explains all the potential causes and how to fix them. Causes of Hulu Freezing The issue with Hulu freezing can occur in any number of ways: Your internet connection speed is too slowRouter issues or malfunctionWi-Fi network issuesHulu app is outdated or malfunctioningBrowser cache issuesStreaming device issues Freezing often occurs in the middle of a content streaming session, but it can also occur when you first launch a new stream. How to Fix When Hulu Keeps Freezing This issue applies to when you're using the Hulu service on any operating system or mobile device. Check for a slow internet connection. There are reasons why even a high-speed internet service might be sluggish. Unless you ensure you're getting the best internet speed, you could experience issues with Hulu freezing. Hulu recommends at least a 3.0 Mbps internet connection for Hulu's Streaming Library, 8.0 Mbps for live streams, and 16.0 Mbps for 4K content. However, you can stream content with as little as a 1.5 Mbps connection if you stream at reduced video quality. Make sure you're running the latest version of the Hulu app on your mobile device. An outdated app can lead to glitches or errors which could cause the Hulu stream to freeze. If you already have the latest version, consider uninstalling and reinstalling the app. Troubleshoot why Hulu isn't working properly on your Roku device or other streaming boxes. Many times, simply removing and re-adding the Hulu channel on the device will resolve issues with Hulu freezing. In addition to re-adding your Hulu channel, you may also want to sign out of and back into your account with your streaming device. This will often reset the device cache and resolve issues with content streams freezing. Clear your device cache. When Hulu uses too much cache memory on your device, this can lead to freezing or crashing streaming sessions. If using Hulu in your browser, clear the browser cache. Also, clear your system cache on Windows or on your Mac. If you're using Hulu from your mobile device, you might also try clearing your Android system cache or clear the Phone system cache. Make sure too many people aren't trying to stream from Hulu using your account at once. Only two people can stream at once using a single account, unless you've upgraded to the unlimited Hulu plan. If too many people start streaming at once, it could interrupt your video streaming either by freezing it or causing it to crash. If you're not sure who's using your account, you can kick all other users off of your Hulu account just to be certain. If all else fails, you may need to troubleshoot your Wi-Fi router for internet connection issues. You'll need to fix slow internet issues with your router, which most often can be resolved simply by properly restarting your router and modem. If restarting the router doesn't work, you may need to troubleshoot what's causing Wi-Fi latency issues. Network lag can slow down or freeze your Hulu streams even if your home internet connection itself is fine. In the worse case scenario, if you can't seem to fix your issue with Hulu freezing, a good workaround is downloading Hulu content so you can watch it offline. You will need the right Hulu subscription, but it's a great way to watch Hulu content without having to worry about proper network or internet speeds. FAQ How do I fix no sound on Hulu? If Hulu doesn't have sound, first make sure that the problem isn't your TV or soundbar by checking audio settings and connections. You should also check for an update to the app. If one isn't available, try quitting it completely and restarting. Otherwise, try a hard reset of your streaming device. How do I fix Hulu Error Code p-dev320? Error Code p-dev320 describes a network error or a problem with your connection. Try restarting your streaming device first. If that doesn't work, unplug your modem/router for 30 seconds, and then plug it back in. Was this page helpful?