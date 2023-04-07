Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More How to Fix It When Hulu Autoplay Isn't Working Usually, it's just an autoplay setting that's the culprit, but if not, we'll show you how to check other problematic areas By Robert Earl Wells III Published on April 7, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section The Causes The Fixes Frequently Asked Questions Hulu autoplay not working? Here's how to fix it when Hulu won't play the next episode. Causes of Hulu Not Auto Playing When you're watching a series on Hulu, the next episode should begin automatically so that you can keep binging your favorite shows. Possible reasons why Hulu isn't automatically playing the next episode include: Autoplay is turned offYour internet connection is unstable or too slowHulu's servers are having technical problemsBrowser extensions are interfering with video playbackThe Hulu app is outdated or corruptedYour watch history is affecting autoplay If Hulu autoplay skips to a completely different show, it's because there are no more episodes in the series you're watching. Hulu will automatically choose a different show based on your watch history. How to Fix It When Hulu Won't Play the Next Episode Try these solutions until Hulu autoplay is fixed: Make sure autoplay is turned on. While watching Hulu in a web browser or in the mobile app, select the Settings gear and make sure the Autoplay toggle is turned On. Check your internet connection. If you don't have a stable internet connection, or if your internet speed is too slow, you might experience interruptions. Test your internet speed to make sure it meets Hulu's recommended minimum, which is 3.0 Mbps for standard streaming. Clear your Hulu watch history. If autoplay starts at the end of an episode, it's because you've previously watched that episode. When rewatching a show, remove it from your watch history to avoid this problem. Update the Hulu app. If you're watching on a mobile device, check for app updates in the App Store or Google Play. Reinstall the Hulu app. If you're watching on a mobile or streaming device, delete the Hulu app and reinstall it to make sure you have the most up-to-date version. Check the Hulu servers. If Hulu is having technical issues, all you can do is wait until they are resolved. Sign out of Hulu and sign back in. Log out of your Hulu account, wait a few minutes, then log in again to resolve any temporary issues with your account. Turn off browser extensions. If you're watching in a web browser, an extension or add-on could be affecting autoplay, so try turning them off. Clear your Hulu app data. Corrupt temporary files can cause problems with the Hulu app, so clear out the app cache to make sure everything runs smoothly. Scan your PC for viruses or malware. If you're watching Hulu on your computer, try scanning your system to make sure you don't have any malware that's affecting video playback. Contact Hulu customer support. As a last resort, you can always reach out to Hulu. Include as much information about the issue you're having as possible so that their experts can best help you. FAQ How do I fix it when Hulu isn't working at all? If Hulu is the only streaming service not working for you, it's likely Hulu and not you. You can check to see if Hulu is down, but if you are getting error codes on your screen from Hulu you can try to fix the issue yourself. If no streaming services are working or your internet is down, you can try restarting your modem and/or router. How many people can watch Hulu at once? For most accounts, two people can watch separate streams with a Hulu account. You can add an "Unlimited Screens Add-on" for an additional fee per month. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit