How to Fix It When Hulu Autoplay Isn't Working

Hulu autoplay not working? Here's how to fix it when Hulu won't play the next episode.



Causes of Hulu Not Auto Playing

When you're watching a series on Hulu, the next episode should begin automatically so that you can keep binging your favorite shows. Possible reasons why Hulu isn't automatically playing the next episode include:



Autoplay is turned off

Your internet connection is unstable or too slow

Hulu's servers are having technical problems

Browser extensions are interfering with video playback

The Hulu app is outdated or corrupted

Your watch history is affecting autoplay



If Hulu autoplay skips to a completely different show, it's because there are no more episodes in the series you're watching. Hulu will automatically choose a different show based on your watch history.

How to Fix It When Hulu Won't Play the Next Episode

Try these solutions until Hulu autoplay is fixed:

