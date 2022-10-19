Software & Apps > Apps How to Fix Google Pay Not Working Unless the Google Pay system is down, try updating the app, checking your card, and troubleshooting your network By Robert Earl Wells III Published on October 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section The Causes The Fixes Frequently Asked Questions This article steps you through what to do if you can't make a purchase or you can't add a credit card to Google Pay. Causes of Google Pay Not Working Here are some possible reasons why Google Pay isn't working: Your card information is incorrectThe vendor doesn't accept the card typeThe card is expiredYour card was flagged for suspicious activityNFC is disabled or not supportedYou have a rooted deviceYou don't have an internet connection If you can't add a credit card to Google Pay, your bank or card issuer may not support contactless payments. How to Fix It When Google Pay Isn't Working Try these fixes in order and check after each step to see if Google Pay is working: Update the Google Pay app. You might be running an outdated version of the app and that's causing the problem. Update your Google Pay card information. Check to make sure your card information is correct including the expiration dates and CVV codes. Your name must be entered exactly as it appears on the card. Update your Google Pay phone number. Google Pay needs your correct phone number for security purposes. If you got a new number or entered it incorrectly, Google can't complete the purchase. Troubleshoot your internet connection. You can't use Google Pay without the internet, so make sure your mobile data is turned on or you're connected to a Wi-Fi network. Make sure your phone supports NFC. If you can't pay by tapping, check the official list of NFC phones to see if your phone supports this feature. Google Pay on iOS doesn't support NFC. If you want to pay by tapping, you'll have to use Apple Pay instead. Disable and enable NFC on your phone. You must have NFC enabled on your device to pay by tapping. If it's already enabled, toggle the feature off and on to reset it. Confirm your identity with Google Pay. If Google flagged your account for suspicious activity, or if you tried to make an unusually expensive purchase, you may be required to verify that it was indeed you. Clear the app cache. Cached data should make apps run faster, but sometimes too much old stored data can cause conflicts. Deleting the Google Pay cache could clear up the issue. Try a different card. If your card is grayed out on Google Pay, the vendor may not accept the card type, so you'll have to use a different card. Contact your card issuer. After you've double-checked your card information, make sure your bank hasn't frozen your card, which can sometimes happen when you make a lot of online purchases at once. Delete the Google Pay app. Remove the app altogether and redownload Google Play from the Google Play Store. You'll have to reconnect your cards, but it may be the only way to fix a corrupted app. If the card is saved to your Google Account, you can still use it to make purchases from Google. FAQ Why isn't my PayPal working with Google Pay? If PayPal isn't working with Google Pay, it could be due to a lack of funds or a problem with PayPal itself. If you have a PayPal card, make sure you set up in-store payments. How do I fix the U16 error in Google Pay? The Google Pay U16 error usually means that you've exceeded the daily limit for purchases with your payment method. You must choose a different way to pay. Which stores accept Google Pay? Google Pay is accepted by most major retailers in the U.S. Google has a list of retailers that accept Google Pay. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit