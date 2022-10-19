How to Fix Google Pay Not Working

This article steps you through what to do if you can't make a purchase or you can't add a credit card to Google Pay.

Causes of Google Pay Not Working

Here are some possible reasons why Google Pay isn't working:

Your card information is incorrect

The vendor doesn't accept the card type

The card is expired



Your card was flagged for suspicious activity

NFC is disabled or not supported

You have a rooted device

You don't have an internet connection

If you can't add a credit card to Google Pay, your bank or card issuer may not support contactless payments.

How to Fix It When Google Pay Isn't Working

Try these fixes in order and check after each step to see if Google Pay is working:

If the card is saved to your Google Account, you can still use it to make purchases from Google.