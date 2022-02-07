Smart & Connected Life > Working From Home How to Fix the Getting Ready Loop in Google Meet Troubleshooting this annoying screen By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Working From Home The Ultimate Guide to Shopping Online The Ultimate Guide to Online Learning at Home The Ultimate Guide to Skype You're ready to go, and you've joined a Google Meet session, but you're stuck with a "getting ready" loop. As frustrating as it is, you'll be happy to know there are several things you can try to fix it. If the message on the right in the above image isn't exactly what's on your screen, the specific issue you're experiencing might be better handled with a different troubleshooting guide. See Google Meet Screen Sharing Not Working?, Google Meet Audio Not Working?, Google Meet Camera Not Working?, or this troubleshooting guide for non-specific Google Meet issues. Why Is Google Meet Stuck on Getting Ready? Like with most tech, rarely can you trace a Google Meet issue to one source, at least not immediately. The fact you can access the web page is good, but there are still several failure points to consider which could be preventing you from getting into the meeting. The browser can't detect your camera.There's an issue with the browser profile.An extension or add-on is interfering with webcam functionality.You have an unstable internet connection.Google is experiencing an issue on their side. Before jumping into these steps, first check Google's Workspace Status Dashboard to see if there's a problem on Google's side. If you see a green checkmark—meaning Google hasn't reported a problem—then the fixing falls on your shoulders, and you can start the steps below. How to Fix the Getting Ready Loop in Google Meet With those possible causes in mind, follow these steps in order to figure out what's happening. See if your webcam actually does work, and then confirm your browser has proper permissions to access it. Everything else could be working fine, and the "getting ready" message might just be alerting you the browser can't communicate with your camera. This is especially true if the meeting screen shows the "No camera found" message. If you're using Google's Chrome browser, see our guide on how to allow camera access in Chrome. Mozilla's website details how to manage camera permissions in Firefox. Things to Try When Your Webcam Isn't Working Troubleshoot a slow internet connection. If you're sure this isn't the problem, go ahead and continue with Step 3, but don't dismiss this step immediately, especially if you've noticed sluggish speeds recently. There are several reasons why your internet might be slow, and some common first steps when attempting to fix it, is to restart your network equipment and restart your computer. Rebooting your computer is wise here even if you're not experiencing network-related problems. Update the browser if it's outdated. Old versions of Chrome, Firefox, etc., might not work well with Google Meet. Visit the browser's website to get the latest version, or use the menu in the program to see if there's an update. Learn how to update Firefox, how to update Chrome, or how to update Edge if you need help. Most of the remaining steps address the browser, specifically. If you're on a brand-new computer with had zero customizations, chances are one of the two steps above is the solution. Clear the browser cache and delete the browser cookies (you can usually do this at the same time). When you're finished with both, close and reopen the browser before trying Google Meet again. Deleting these items is often the fix for web pages that only partially work. Disable all the extensions and add-ons you might be using. You don't have to uninstall them; just turn them off, and then try using Google Meet. One or more of these programs could be interfering with the connection to Google Meet or your camera. Unblock the Google Meet website if the browser has restrictions set up. Some users have reported that even if the whole site isn't blocked, but instead just JavaScript or images are turned off, it might load partially and display the "getting read" loop. See these articles to learn where the JavaScript setting is in these browsers: JavaScript in Chrome and JavaScript in Firefox. Use a different browser. You have loads of options, from Chrome or Firefox, to Edge, Opera, or Brave. The issue most likely lies in the profile you're using. If you want to stick with the original browser, do this, depending on the program you're using: Refresh Firefox. Make a new profile in Chrome. Create a new Edge profile. Reinstall the browser. At this point, the browser has been isolated as the issue, since your webcam is confirmed to work, the internet connection is solid, and the problem doesn't persist in a new browser. If the Google Meet "getting ready" message remains, your final options are to assume the problem lies with your operating system or with Google (which you could confirm by researching if the site is down for everyone or just you). Was this page helpful?