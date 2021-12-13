How to Fix Galaxy Buds 2 Not Charging

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds not charging properly is an issue experienced by both new owners and those who have had these devices for several months. This guide will walk you through a number of proven and tested solutions that can fix Galaxy Bud 2 charging issues and get the earbud batteries to power on again and charge to 100%.

Why Can’t I Charge My Samsung Galaxy Buds 2?

Galaxy Buds 2 charging problems are usually caused by a dirty earbud or charging case, a damaged charging cable, or by using third-party charging hardware. Out-of-date software and too many other devices trying to charge at once can also prevent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds from charging.

How Do I Fix My Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Not Charging?

Here are all of the best solutions for fixing Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 charging problems associated with the earbuds, charging case, cable, and adapter. It’s best to work through this list of fixes in order as they’re displayed easiest and quickest to more complex and time-consuming.

Charge the case fully. Leave the Galaxy Buds 2 in the case for as long as possible. They charge simultaneously with the case, but it's good know you have a fully charged case and fully charged earbuds if you are attempting to diagnose a problem.

Clean the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. Take care to remove any dirt and dust on your earbuds that could be blocking the charge connection.

Clean the charging case. Dust and grime may be blocking the connectors within the charging case.

Check the earbud tips or wingtips. Your Galaxy Buds 2 may not charge properly if the earbud tips aren’t connected properly.

Are your charging case and earbuds authentic? If you purchased your Galaxy Buds 2 or charging case online, you may have gotten a cheap bootleg or knockoff that uses faulty parts. Compare the items you have with those on the official Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 page to make sure you got what you paid for.

Check the charging cable and adapter. The charging cable and its adapter may have gotten damaged. Inspect each for visual signs of damage and try them with other devices to see if they function properly.

Unplug other devices. Too many devices sharing the same power socket can prevent the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds from charging properly. This is particularly an issue when using a QI-compatible wireless charging pad.

Use wireless charging. If you suspect that your cable or adapter is damaged, you can still charge your Galaxy Bud 2 earbuds and case via a QI wireless charger or an Android smartphone that supports PowerShare.

Pad the charging case lid. Place some paper within the charging case’s lid to apply extra pressure on the Galaxy Bud 2 earbuds when the lid’s closed. This is a quick and easy fix for when one or both of the earbuds don’t seem to be connecting to the charging pins properly.

Turn on PowerShare. If you’re having trouble charging your earbuds with your phone’s PowerShare feature, make sure that it’s turned on properly via the Notification Panel. It may be disabled.

Restart your Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. Remove your earbuds from the charging case, wait at least 15 seconds, and then place them back in again.

Update your Galaxy Buds 2. Check to see if your earbuds need an update via the Galaxy Wearable app on an Android device, Galaxy Buds app for Windows, or the Galaxy IconX app on Mac.

Repair your earbuds. Sometimes quickly disconnecting your earbuds from your smartphone, tablet, or computer and then repairing them again can fix charging problems.

Reset your Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. Open the Wearables app and select Watch settings > Reset > Reset to reset your Galaxy Buds 2. Once done, try charging them again.

Contact Samsung support. If none of the above tips work, you can contact Samsung directly by calling 1-800-SAMSUNG. They may be able to assist you or get you a replacement pair of earbuds. You can also try the online Samsung Support Center.

How Do You Reset a Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Charging Case?

While the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbud can be reset, it’s not possible to perform a factory reset on the charging case. The Galaxy Buds 2 is essentially just a power adapter for the charging process so there's no reason to factory reset it.

If you suspect the charging case is damaged, you should contact Samsung support to inquire about a repair or a replacement.



How Do You Fix an Earbud That Is Not Charging?

If you’re having trouble charging your earbuds and they’re a different model than Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, it can still be worth trying the above tips as oftentimes these type of tech solutions work on multiple products regardless of their model or brand.

There are a number of solutions for fixing Apple AirPods that won't charge and Google Pixel Buds charging problems as well that could work.

