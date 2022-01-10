How to Fix FaceTime Live Photos Not Saving

FaceTime in iOS 15 (as well as some versions earlier than iOS 12) has a neat feature which allows you to capture Live Photos during a FaceTime call, just like you can capture with your camera app. But if you're expecting FaceTime Live Photos to work, and they don't, it could leave you scratching your head about why. This troubleshooting guide will help you figure it out and get the issue fixed so you can grab photos during your calls.

Why Do My FaceTime Photos Not Save?

If you're having trouble with your FaceTime Live photos not saving, or even not taking at all, it could be privacy restrictions, outdated software, or a glitch that is the cause. Fortunately, most of these issues are easily fixable using the troubleshooting steps below.

How to Fix It When FaceTime Live Photos Are Not Saving

If Your FaceTime Live photos are not working, walk through each of these steps until you solve the problem, or at the very least until you figure out what the problem is, because if it's a privacy setting, you might not be able to change it.



Make sure you and the other person (or people) on your call have FaceTime Live Photos enabled. If you can enable them on iPhone or if you're using a Mac, with FaceTime open, go to the FaceTime menu > Preferences and then make sure the option to Allow Live Photos to be captured during video calls option is toggled On (it will be green when it's enabled). Both parties have to have this featured enabled for this to work. If the person on the call doesn't have them enabled on their device, you won't be able to capture or save photos. This is a privacy setting, and can be controlled by each individual. Although this is a privacy setting, it is automatically enabled on most Apple devices, so if someone being able taking pictures of you is something you would rather not happen, you should turn off the option. However, be aware when others take pictures of you (or if you take pictures of them), both parties are notified the picture has been taken. Make sure you have enough storage space. If you don't have enough storage space, your photos won't save. You may need to try freeing up some storage space, and then try your FaceTime Live Photos again. Turn FaceTime off and then turn it back on. This action is essentially restarting FaceTime. Turn it off, give it about a minute, and then turn it back on. Once it's fully functional, try the call, and your FaceTime Live Photos again. Restart your device. If you and the person you're trying to take pictures of both have the ability enabled, but you're still not able to capture pictures during a call, it's possible you just need to restart your device. A quick restart on your iPhone or a quick restart of your Mac might fix the problem. If you can, also ask the other person to restart their device so you know you're both working from a fresh restart to rule out any issues which might occur on either side. Check your privacy restrictions. If you're Camera or FaceTime apps are restricted, you won't be able to take pictures during a FaceTime call, which also means you won't be able to save them. Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > Allowed Apps > make sure both FaceTime and Camera are enabled. Update your iPhone. The ability to capture FaceTime Live Photos was available prior to iOS 12 but then it was removed and not added back until iOS 15. Make sure your iPhone is updated to the most currently available operating system and then try your FaceTime Live Photos again. Try disabling and then re-enabling iCloud Photos. To do this, go to Settings > Photos > and toggle iCloud Photos off (the toggle will turn grey). Give it about 60 seconds and then turn it back on. This might reset your photo sync so you can see the photos you've captured during a FaceTime call.

Where Did My FaceTime Photos Go?

If your FaceTime Photos actually are working, but you can't find the photos you took, try looking in the Live album in your Photos app. This is where FaceTime Life photos are saved by default. If they're not there, you can check All Photos in the Photos app. And if you still can't find them, then you might need to make a Genius Bar appointment to get additional help locating them.