How to Fix FaceTime Lag

This article explains what could be causing you to encounter lag when using FaceTime, and provides solutions on how to fix it.



Why Are My FaceTime Calls Lagging?

FaceTime can run into problems for a variety of reasons. The most likely culprit is the Wi-Fi connection, which can lead to lag if it’s unable to move the necessary data around quickly enough. Sub-optimal Wi-Fi speeds for FaceTime calls could be the result of someone being too far away from their local signal, interference with the signal, or an issue with the router or iPhone or iPad itself.



Other sources may also cause unintended interference with the Wi-Fi. Other nearby signals could be creating problems, and even walls have been known to disrupt Wi-Fi under the right circumstances. Overheating can also cause FaceTime lag (among a multitude of other performance issues. Some iOS users have even reported FaceTime lag occurring when their iPhone is in a charging dock.



The good news is, if you can identify the cause there’s a good chance it’s a relatively simple fix.



How To Stop Lagging on FaceTime

Check your camera by filming a brief test video. It’s unlikely, but the problem could be the iPhone or iPad camera itself and it’s an easy thing to check. If non-FaceTime videos are also lagging while recording, you might want to bring it in to a local Apple Store. Hang up and try again. It’s possible that your signals hit some kind of hiccup while the call was connecting, and a second attempt could result in a stronger connection. Close and then re-open the FaceTime app, then attempt the call again. Try to reposition yourself so that you have a direct line-of-sight to the source of your Wi-Fi signal, with no major obstacles between you. If that’s not possible, try making your call from different locations until you find one with no signal problems. Troubleshoot your internet connection. If you're FaceTiming on a Wi-Fi network, try restarting your router and modem (if they're separate). If you're on cellular, make sure your signal is strong. Restart your iOS device. The lag could be caused by some sort of processor issue, which may resolve itself after a restart. Disable FaceTime completely. Go into Settings > FaceTime and turn it off, then restart your device. Once restarted, go back into Settings and turn FaceTime functionality back on, then attempt another call. After exhausting all other options, Apple recommends a full restore of your iPhone or iPad. Make sure you back up your data first, then perform a factory restore. Once the restore if finished do not restore your saved backup. Instead, test FaceTime again while using factory settings. If the video lag is gone, restore your iOS device from the back up. Restoring data via iCloud sync will only bring back the data that was saved previously. Software like apps and games will not be restored and will have to be re-downloaded. It’s possible that the lag may disappear after a factory restore, but then reappear once you restore your backup. If that happens, the issue is likely being caused by something in your user data. In which case the recommended course of action would be to sync your data to iCloud, and then completely erase your device and set it up as a new one. Once setup is complete, sync to iCloud again to restore all of your data. If, after all of that, you’re still encountering video lag in your FaceTime calls, you should bring your iOS device in to an Apple store to have a troubleshooting or repair professional take a look at it.