How to Fix It When Facebook Keeps Crashing

This article will walk you through a number of ways to stop the Facebook app from stopping and crashing on smartphones, tablets, and PCs. We’ll also provide some tips for how to prevent the app from closing and freezing again in the future.

Why Does Facebook Keep Crashing?

Apps and services, because they do so much more, are just more complicated. And that means there's a wider variety of reasons the app is crashing:

A lack of free space on a smartphone, tablet, or PC

Out-of-date operating system or app

Facebook service being down or experiencing other issues

Weak cellular or Wi-Fi internet connection

How to Stop the Facebook App From Crashing and Freezing

There are a number of proven tech tips that can prevent the Facebook app from stopping, freezing, and crashing. It’s best to work through them in the order listed below as these solutions are organized from simplest and quickest to more complex and lengthy.

