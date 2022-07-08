What to Know Restarting the app is the easiest and quickest way to get this working again.

Android : Make sure the app is respecting the system setting: Menu > Settings > Dark Mode .

: Make sure the app is respecting the system setting: > > . iOS: Make sure the app is respecting the system setting: Menu > Settings > Dark Mode > System.

The Facebook app has its own version of Dark Mode in addition to a setting to respect the current system settings. If Dark Mode isn't working there's a chance there's a software conflict. Updating the app and restarting your device are the best chances of getting Dark Mode working again.

Why Is Facebook Dark Mode Not Working?

Dark Mode is supported on the Android and iOS versions of the Facebook app. If it isn't working, there are a few possible causes:

You're using an old version of the app

The app has glitched

Dark Mode is turned off

Dark Mode matches your system settings

How to Get Facebook Dark Mode Back on Your Phone

Updates to apps can sometimes cause problems with existing features. In the case of Facebook, some users report problems with the Dark Mode feature. Here's how to fix it on Android and iOS:

Android Devices

First, long-press the Facebook icon and choose App Info > Force Quit to stop the app. Then, check for an update for Facebook. These steps may differ based on the version of Android you're running.

Open the Google Play Store app. Go to your profile by tapping the icon in the upper right. Choose Manage apps & device. Select See Details under Updates Available, if it appears. Update Facebook. The "update" label will appear beside Facebook if you need to update the app. Open the Facebook app and open the Menu by tapping the hamburger icon. Go to Settings by tapping the gear. Find Dark Mode. It is the bottom option under Preferences. Turn on Dark Mode.

iOS Devices

Open the App Switcher and close the Facebook app. If your iPhone or iPad has a home button, double-tap the Home button to open the App Switcher. If your iPhone does not have a Home button, open the App Switcher by swiping up slightly from the bottom of the screen. From the app switcher, swipe up on the Facebook app to close it. Go to the App Store. Open your Account settings, indicated by a face icon. If it's possible to update Facebook, the Update label will be beside it. Restart your phone. Open the Facebook app and open the Menu by tapping the hamburger icon. Go to Settings by tapping the gear. Go to Dark Mode. It is the bottom option under Preferences. Turn Dark Mode on.