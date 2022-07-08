Social Media > Facebook How to Fix It When Facebook Dark Mode Is Gone If Dark Mode isn't working, the app might need to be restarted or updated By Sandra Stafford Sandra Stafford Writer Fayetteville State University Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 8, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Facebook Facebook Pinterest Twitter Snapchat Instagram YouTube Online Dating What to Know Restarting the app is the easiest and quickest way to get this working again.Android: Make sure the app is respecting the system setting: Menu > Settings > Dark Mode.iOS: Make sure the app is respecting the system setting: Menu > Settings > Dark Mode > System. The Facebook app has its own version of Dark Mode in addition to a setting to respect the current system settings. If Dark Mode isn't working there's a chance there's a software conflict. Updating the app and restarting your device are the best chances of getting Dark Mode working again. Why Is Facebook Dark Mode Not Working? Dark Mode is supported on the Android and iOS versions of the Facebook app. If it isn't working, there are a few possible causes: You're using an old version of the appThe app has glitchedDark Mode is turned offDark Mode matches your system settings How to Get Facebook Dark Mode Back on Your Phone Updates to apps can sometimes cause problems with existing features. In the case of Facebook, some users report problems with the Dark Mode feature. Here's how to fix it on Android and iOS: Android Devices First, long-press the Facebook icon and choose App Info > Force Quit to stop the app. Then, check for an update for Facebook. These steps may differ based on the version of Android you're running. Open the Google Play Store app. Go to your profile by tapping the icon in the upper right. Choose Manage apps & device. Select See Details under Updates Available, if it appears. Update Facebook. The "update" label will appear beside Facebook if you need to update the app. Open the Facebook app and open the Menu by tapping the hamburger icon. Go to Settings by tapping the gear. Find Dark Mode. It is the bottom option under Preferences. Turn on Dark Mode. iOS Devices Open the App Switcher and close the Facebook app. If your iPhone or iPad has a home button, double-tap the Home button to open the App Switcher. If your iPhone does not have a Home button, open the App Switcher by swiping up slightly from the bottom of the screen. From the app switcher, swipe up on the Facebook app to close it. Go to the App Store. Open your Account settings, indicated by a face icon. If it's possible to update Facebook, the Update label will be beside it. Restart your phone. Open the Facebook app and open the Menu by tapping the hamburger icon. Go to Settings by tapping the gear. Go to Dark Mode. It is the bottom option under Preferences. Turn Dark Mode on. FAQ Why did Facebook remove dark mode? Facebook has not removed support for dark mode. Some users have reported the feature missing, but it has always been a glitch that Facebook fixed with an update either on the server side or to the app itself. How do I turn on dark mode on the Facebook website? First, click your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Then, go to Display & Accessibility. Dark mode is the first option; you can turn it on all the time or set it to match your system settings. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit