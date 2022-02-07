Issues with an echoing microphone can appear in one of several different ways:

You hear a loud buzzing or other noise coming from your speakers that keeps increasing in intensity.

You can hear your own voice in your headset when you're trying to use the microphone on the headset.

You're trying to call into a web-based conference with your phone and you can hear your own voice echoing from your computer speakers.

Other people in a conference call say they hear their own voice echoing back at them and suspect it's because of your microphone.

Microphone echo errors most commonly happen during conference calls, but you may also experience them when you're trying to record a video, live streaming to the web, or using any other app that requires you to use a microphone.

Cause of an Echoing Microphone

The most common cause of an echoing microphone is having your microphone positioned too close to your speakers. This is most common with external microphones which can be placed anywhere in your workspace.

It's less likely with a headset since most headsets use directional microphones which are less likely to pick up ambient noise. However, less expensive headsets may not have this feature. If the headset volume is too high, the microphone could pick up noise (like your own voice) from the earphones.

Another cause of an echoing microphone is having multiple microphones connected to your computer. You may think you're muted, but other active microphones are still picking up your voice. This can cause echoing issues during conference calls.



How to Fix an Echoing Microphone

This issue applies to any operating system. Where any fixes require changes to microphone or speaker settings, the procedure to make those changes on each system may vary.

