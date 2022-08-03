How to Stop Sending Duplicate Text Messages on Android

This article explains why your device might be sending messages twice and how to fix it when it does happen.

The Cause of Duplicate Text Messages on Android

Several problems can cause an Android device to send duplicate text messages but typically the issue tends to fall into several broad categories.

An issue with your Wi-Fi or mobile data network



An incorrect setting in the messaging app

A problem with the messaging app

A problem with your Android device

In most cases, duplicate text messages are caused by the first two of these four problems. If that's the case, it can be resolved quickly. Problems with an app or device, however, are more difficult to fix.



How to Fix Duplicate Text Messages on Android

Follow the steps below to stop sending duplicate text messages on Android. Be sure to follow the list in order, as the most likely solutions are placed first.

Turn Wi-Fi off and back on again. A weak Wi-Fi connection could cause an Android device to attempt re-sending a message after it was already sent, causing a duplicate message. Turn mobile data off and back on again. As with Wi-Fi, a weak mobile data connection may cause an Android device to attempt re-sending a message that was already sent. Find an area with better mobile data reception. Turning Wi-Fi and mobile data on and back off won't solve the issue if you're in an area with poor reception. Move to an area with better reception, if possible. Turn off Automatically resend as text (SMS/MMS) in the Messages app. The setting is located under Settings > Chat Features in the Messages app. Third-party messaging apps usually have a similar feature, though the feature may be labeled differently. This feature resends a message as an SMS/MMS message if it believes the message failed to send over Wi-Fi or mobile data. An Android device may incorrectly do so even when a message was successfully sent, causing a duplicate message. Turn off Enable chat features in the Messages app. The setting is located under Settings > Chat Features in the Messages app. Third-party messaging apps usually have a similar feature, though it may be labeled differently. Chat Features uses Wi-Fi or mobile data to send a message instead of SMS services. This is usually preferred but could cause duplicates if your Android device mistakenly tries to do both at once.

Clear the messaging app's cache. The setting is located in the Settings app under Apps > Messages > Storage & cache. The cache is used to store a variety of configuration data for an app. Clearing it will fix temporary problems causing duplicate messages. Reboot your Android device. A reboot will force all apps to close and will reset most data stored in RAM, which could clear a temporary problem causing duplicate messages.

Reinstall your messaging app. Removing and re-installing the messaging app may prove a hassle, but it starts the app with a clean slate. This could clear up the problem causing duplicate messages. Switch messaging apps. The problem might be caused by a bug in the messaging app on your Android device. Using a different messaging app could fix the issue. Remove and reinsert the SIM card in your Android device. The SIM card is used to communicate with your mobile data provider, so an issue with the SIM card may cause duplicate messages. Reinstalling the card may clear up the problem. Factory reset your Android device. A factory reset will return your Android device's software and firmware to like-new condition. This may resolve the problem. A factory reset will remove all data from your Android device. Be sure to backup your Android device's important files before you reset the device. Contact your mobile data provider. Though rare, it's possible your mobile data provider is the source of duplicate text messages. Contact the provider's customer service for help troubleshooting the issue.