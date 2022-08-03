Mobile Phones > Android How to Stop Sending Duplicate Text Messages on Android Duplicate messages are likely a network issue, but it could your messaging app By Matthew S. Smith Matthew S. Smith Twitter Writer Beloit College Matthew S. Smith has been writing about consumer tech since 2007. Formerly the Lead Editor at Digital Trends, he's also written for PC Mag, TechHive, and others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Cause of Duplicate Text Messages The Fixes Frequently Asked Questions This article explains why your device might be sending messages twice and how to fix it when it does happen. The Cause of Duplicate Text Messages on Android Several problems can cause an Android device to send duplicate text messages but typically the issue tends to fall into several broad categories. An issue with your Wi-Fi or mobile data networkAn incorrect setting in the messaging appA problem with the messaging appA problem with your Android device In most cases, duplicate text messages are caused by the first two of these four problems. If that's the case, it can be resolved quickly. Problems with an app or device, however, are more difficult to fix. How to Fix Duplicate Text Messages on Android Follow the steps below to stop sending duplicate text messages on Android. Be sure to follow the list in order, as the most likely solutions are placed first. Turn Wi-Fi off and back on again. A weak Wi-Fi connection could cause an Android device to attempt re-sending a message after it was already sent, causing a duplicate message. Turn mobile data off and back on again. As with Wi-Fi, a weak mobile data connection may cause an Android device to attempt re-sending a message that was already sent. Find an area with better mobile data reception. Turning Wi-Fi and mobile data on and back off won't solve the issue if you're in an area with poor reception. Move to an area with better reception, if possible. Turn off Automatically resend as text (SMS/MMS) in the Messages app. The setting is located under Settings > Chat Features in the Messages app. Third-party messaging apps usually have a similar feature, though the feature may be labeled differently. This feature resends a message as an SMS/MMS message if it believes the message failed to send over Wi-Fi or mobile data. An Android device may incorrectly do so even when a message was successfully sent, causing a duplicate message. Turn off Enable chat features in the Messages app. The setting is located under Settings > Chat Features in the Messages app. Third-party messaging apps usually have a similar feature, though it may be labeled differently. Chat Features uses Wi-Fi or mobile data to send a message instead of SMS services. This is usually preferred but could cause duplicates if your Android device mistakenly tries to do both at once. Clear the messaging app's cache. The setting is located in the Settings app under Apps > Messages > Storage & cache. The cache is used to store a variety of configuration data for an app. Clearing it will fix temporary problems causing duplicate messages. Reboot your Android device. A reboot will force all apps to close and will reset most data stored in RAM, which could clear a temporary problem causing duplicate messages. Reinstall your messaging app. Removing and re-installing the messaging app may prove a hassle, but it starts the app with a clean slate. This could clear up the problem causing duplicate messages. Switch messaging apps. The problem might be caused by a bug in the messaging app on your Android device. Using a different messaging app could fix the issue. Remove and reinsert the SIM card in your Android device. The SIM card is used to communicate with your mobile data provider, so an issue with the SIM card may cause duplicate messages. Reinstalling the card may clear up the problem. Factory reset your Android device. A factory reset will return your Android device's software and firmware to like-new condition. This may resolve the problem. A factory reset will remove all data from your Android device. Be sure to backup your Android device's important files before you reset the device. Contact your mobile data provider. Though rare, it's possible your mobile data provider is the source of duplicate text messages. Contact the provider's customer service for help troubleshooting the issue. FAQ Why do I receive duplicate text messages on Android? If you have a weak Wi-Fi or mobile data connection, your network may try to deliver the same message to your phone several times. Likewise, the same problem could be causing the other person to send duplicate texts. How do I back up text messages on my Android? To back up text messages on Android, download SMS Backup and Restore from the Google Play Store and launch the app. You can save messages on the device, your computer, your email, or an online storage service. How do I delete duplicate text messages on my Android? When you back up your messages with SMS Backup and Restore, it automatically omits duplicates by default, so just back up and restore your messages to get rid of all the duplicates.