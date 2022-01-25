The high hardware requirements of livestreaming can lead to dropped frames making your stream stutter and skip. This guide will teach you how to fix dropped frames when streaming.

The Cause of Dropped Frames When Streaming

Dropped frames when streaming is often caused by a performance issue with your Internet connection, device, or camera.

A dropped frame happens when a stream can't output video quickly enough to deliver the target frame rate for your stream. This is often 30 frames per second (FPS), though some video game streams target 60 FPS instead.

How to Fix Dropped Frames When Streaming

These steps will help you fix dropped frames when streaming. The steps are arranged to help you find the root cause of the problem, so be sure to follow them in order.

Check the Speed of Your Internet Service. Test your Internet speed to see how well it performs. In general, livestreaming requires a minimum upload speed of 5 megabits per second (Mbps) for video at 1080p resolution. 10 Mbps or higher is preferable. You can improve your Internet speed by upgrading your service. You may need to troubleshoot your Internet connection if your Internet speed is lower than what your Internet service plan provides (and what you are paying for).

Improve your Wi-Fi. Boosting your Wi-Fi signal should be your first step. The majority of dropped frames, lag, and other performance problems while livestreaming are caused by a bad Wi-Fi connection. Use a wired connection. Use a wired Ethernet connection to connect to your modem. This will eliminate Wi-Fi problems as a potential trouble spot. If problems persist, it's a good indication the issue is caused by your device or streaming software and not your Internet connection. Unfortunately, not all devices have an Ethernet port. You may need to buy a dongle that converts a USB port to Ethernet. Close apps that can cause performance issues. Close or pause cloud storage apps like Apple iCloud and Microsoft OneDrive as they constantly sync data from your local machine to the cloud. Pause any active download in your web browser or other programs, as well. Also close or pause antivirus software. Antivirus software may use system resources that are necessary for a smooth livestream. Check your stream settings. Check the stream settings in the streaming software you're using and lower them to improve performance. The software you use for streaming will offer options for the stream. These include resolution and frame rate. Trying reducing the resolution to 720p and the frame rate to 30 FPS. Some advanced software (like OBS or XSplit) will also have a setting called bitrate. Our guide to choosing the best Twitch bitrate will teach you how to configure this setting. Change your encoder. Try an alternative encoder if you see it's available. A video encoder is a method of compressing video data to reduce bandwidth and performance overhead. Basic livestreaming software will default to a common encoding format such as h.264, but some have the option to use alternative encoding methods to improve performance. Examples include Nvidia's NVEC and Intel's Quick Sync. Troubleshoot your webcam. Check the webcam to see if it's dropping frames. Open the webcam in software that does not livestream, such as the Camera app on Windows, Android, or iOS. The camera may need replaced if you see dropped frames in these apps. Upgrade your computer. Does your livestream still lag or drop frames? It may be time to upgrade your PC. Aside from Internet bandwidth, livestreaming is most demanding on a device's CPU. A CPU with a higher clock speed or more cores may fix your problems.

What Are Dropped Frames?

All video is essentially a series of still frames played in a sequence to create motion.

A dropped frame refers to a failure to display one or more frames. This creates a noticeable stutter, as you will continue to see an earlier frame until the next frame is received.

How Do I Stop My Stream From Lagging?

Dropped frames and lag are technically not the same issue, though the root cause is often the same.

A dropped frame is caused by missing frames in the video stream, while lag is a gap between input and response.

A livestream that is dropping frames will skip or stutter. A livestream stream that is lagging may appear smooth, but those viewing the stream see it on a significant delay.

