9 Ways to Fix DPC Watchdog Violation in Windows 11

If you've ever run into the black screen with a DPC Watchdog Violation error in Windows 11, you may have found yourself frustrated about how to fix it. Fortunately, there are a few different methods you can try to get your PC or laptop working again.

Causes of the DPC Watchdog Violation Error

The DPC Watchdog Violation error is most commonly caused by hardware compatibility problems, most often with PCs with an SSD and external devices, but it doesn't always happen when you install a new component. It can also happen when you're missing a driver, or with software conflicts between different applications.

The specific cause of your DPC Watchdog Violation error will be hard to pin down, but there are several different fixes we can try, which may reveal what was the problem in the first place.

How To Fix a DPC Watchdog Violation Error

Although removing the problematic piece of hardware can be the simplest solution to your DPC Watchdog Violation error problem, it's not necessarily the easiest. Here are a number of potential solutions to this problem, listed from easiest to most demanding.