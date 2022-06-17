How to Fix It When Discord's Audio Keeps Cutting Out

When it comes to using audio with an online service, you end up with a lot of variables. Any one of which could be the cause of the audio issues. This article steps you through possible solutions to these problems.

Causes of Discord Audio Problems

The way an audio problem sounds can help you figure out what’s causing it. If you can’t listen to your own audio, pay attention to what other people are saying.

Static may be caused by a bad connection. Make sure your microphone cable is fully plugged in. If your cable is creating static as it moves, there may be broken wires inside. You can replace the cable or secure it with tape to prevent movement.



may be caused by a bad connection. Make sure your microphone cable is fully plugged in. If your cable is creating static as it moves, there may be broken wires inside. You can replace the cable or secure it with tape to prevent movement. Quiet audio may require you to increase the input volume.



may require you to increase the input volume. Voice cutting out or interference could be caused by changes in Discord's code, settings, latency, or even something else. We may not figure out what causes this sort of nonspecific audio problem, but we can help you fix it.



How to Fix Discord Audio on your Computer

Discord is similar across most platforms, so these troubleshooting steps will apply to computers running Windows 7 or higher, as well as macOS and Linux.



Discord has additional troubleshooting steps specific to each operating system.