What to Do When Your Instagram Account is Disabled or Deactivated

Instagram can disable or deactivate your account without notifying you, so it’s not always clear why your account has been disabled or how to get it back. This article will give possible reasons for your ban and how to get your account back.



Why Was My IG Account Disabled?

Even if your account is reinstated, you may never find out exactly why it was deactivated. Reasons may include:

You have multiple intellectual property violations.

You repeatedly shared fraudulent or misleading content.

You bought likes or fake followers.

You used violent or offensive language.

You used a third-party tool to automatically follow users or leave likes and comments.

You were automatically banned by accident.

This guide does not apply to users who intentionally deleted their accounts. If you delete your account, you only have 30 days to get it back.

How Can I Get My Instagram Account Back?

If you just found out that your Instagram account has been deactivated, try these steps to get it back.