Social Media > Instagram What to Do When Your Instagram Account is Disabled or Deactivated You may have to file an appeal or create a new account altogether Published on July 22, 2022 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Causes How to Fix Frequently Asked Questions Instagram can disable or deactivate your account without notifying you, so it's not always clear why your account has been disabled or how to get it back. This article will give possible reasons for your ban and how to get your account back. Why Was My IG Account Disabled? Even if your account is reinstated, you may never find out exactly why it was deactivated. Reasons may include: You have multiple intellectual property violations.You repeatedly shared fraudulent or misleading content.You bought likes or fake followers.You used violent or offensive language.You used a third-party tool to automatically follow users or leave likes and comments.You were automatically banned by accident. This guide does not apply to users who intentionally deleted their accounts. If you delete your account, you only have 30 days to get it back. How Can I Get My Instagram Account Back? If you just found out that your Instagram account has been deactivated, try these steps to get it back. Check for login issues. Instagram will display a message stating that your account has been disabled. If you don't see a message like that, rule out other login problems. Delete third-party apps. Third-party apps like Follow Guard or Followers Insight are against Instagram's Community Guidelines. Even if your account is reinstated, you can get banned again for using these third-party services. Save yourself the headache and get rid of them now. Third-party apps require your Instagram account information to work properly. Sharing this information leaves your account vulnerable to hackers. Appeal your ban from the app. Instagram provides an appeals process for accounts that have been banned. Enter your username and password, then follow the on-screen prompts. Appeal your accidental ban. If you think your account was disabled by mistake, contact Instagram. There are multiple appeals processes on Instagram's website, so try them all. Even if you were breaking Instagram's rules, don't assume that is the reason for your ban. Admitting to rule-breaking behavior won't help your case. Appeal your ban for sharing misleading information. If your account was disabled for violating others' intellectual property rights or sharing fraudulent or misleading information, this is the proper form to use. Appeal your business account's ban. Some users report success through Facebook Business support, an option available to people who run ads on Facebook. Try other appeals processes. Since it can be difficult to get a response, try everything. Even if it's not the correct form, you may get a response that points you in the right direction. Submit proof of your identity. Instagram will ask for proof of your identity to reverse your ban. Provide them with a picture of a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license. The ID must show your name and date of birth. Cover up other identifying information, like your address or social security number. If you don't have a government-issued photo ID, send another form of identification, like government-issued permits (like fishing or hunting licenses), medical records, bank statements, or utility bills. For a full list, check here. Make a new account. It may take weeks or even months to successfully appeal the deactivation of your account. If you don't want to wait that long or if you decide it's not that important, create a new one instead. FAQ How long does Instagram ban accounts for? It's up to Instagram how long they might suspend someone who violates the terms of service. The company keeps this information quiet to stop bad actors from exploiting the system. Bans may last a couple days, a week, or permanently. How many reports does it take to ban an Instagram account? If someone is violating the Terms of Service, Instagram can suspend their account after a single report. Multiple reports may result in longer suspensions or full deactivation.