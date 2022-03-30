How to Fix a Dell Laptop With No Sound

This guide will show you multiple ways you can troubleshoot and fix your Dell laptop with no sound coming from its speakers. Some of the solutions include double-checking the computer's settings and updating your drivers.

Causes of No Sound Coming From Dell Laptop Speakers

There are a multitude of reasons as to why the speakers on your Dell laptop suddenly stop working. Because of this, there isn't an universal solution for fixing this problem and you may have to try several.

Possible reasons why your speakers don't work include:

Software conflict

Overlooked volume and audio settings

Out of date or corrupt drivers

How Do I Get the Sound Back on My Dell Laptop?

Below are various solutions you can try out to troubleshoot why your laptop's speakers don't work, from the easiest fix to most advanced.

Restarting your computer is by far the easiest thing you can do to fix your audio problem. Sometimes a conflict arises in software and a restart can wipe away any conflicts or data corruptions and, like magic, everything works the way it was intended. Check your volume settings. Ensure the speakers haven't been muted and volume is up by clicking the Speakers icon in the bottom right corner of your laptop. If you're using headphones or outside speakers, the audio signal is being sent to that device (which could be turned off, out of battery, etc). Disconnect them to see if the audio once again comes out of your laptop's speakers. Run the sound troubleshooter which will check and fix any problems it finds. Right-click the speaker symbol in the system tray and click Troubleshoot sound problems. Follow the prompt to fix the audio problem. Update your drivers. Like restarting your computer, performing this solution has a high chance of fixing your audio problems. Pieces of hardware will fail to work if they are not compatible with the new version of Windows. There's one of two ways to do this. The first method involves you opening the Device Manager and locating the audio inputs and outputs entry. Updating drivers is done automatically by your computer. The second method involves downloading drivers straight from Dell (or the manufacturer). Doing so ensure that you're downloading the latest drivers whereas going to the Device Manager may give you an older version. Once you download the drivers, go back to the Device Manager and install them. Roll back a recently installed driver. Conversely, the audio problem might be the cause of a faulty driver, so it's best to go back to an older, working version of the audio driver. Reset your PC. Doing this allows you to essentially reinstall your Windows OS from scratch and have everything as it was when you first bought the laptop. Be aware that this process can take a while Resetting your PC to its factory settings will wipe everything clean and you will lose all of your files and apps. It's recommended that you back up your data so you don't lose everything. If everything you've tried still results in non-working speakers, contact Dell Technical support.