How to Fix a Corrupted SD Card on Android Without a Computer

This article will walk you through several proven solutions for how to fix a corrupted SD card on an Android smartphone without having to use a computer. In addition to the Android SD card fixes, this page also offers additional tips for SD card repair plus an alternative method for storing files when your SD card or Android SD card slot won’t work correctly.

Why Is My Android SD Card Corrupted?

SD and MicroSD cards can sometimes trigger a corruption error message when they’ve been used on multiple types of devices or have been physically removed from a device while a file was being accessed or transferred.

Corrupted SD cards will often trigger error messages relating to reading and writing errors, a request to reinsert the card, or a statement saying the card isn’t recognizable. A slow file access speed can also be a symptom of some corruption or damage, as can an SD card appearing empty.

How Do I Fix a Corrupted SD Card on Android?

Here are some strategies you can try if you suspect your Android smartphone’s SD card is corrupted.



Update Android. A system update can fix a number of problems including those associated with accessing files stored locally and on SD cards. Are you using a SIM card? It can be easy to confuse SD cards with SIM cards if you’re new to Android smartphones and tablets. The SIM card enables cellular network functionality and can’t be used to store apps, media, and other data. Unlock the SD card. Most SD cards have a physical switch which can be turned moved to lock and unlock write access. Remove the card and slide the switch to the off position if you aren't able to write files to the SD card. Check the SD card for damage. Remove the SD card from your Android device and inspect it for physical damage. Clean the SD card. Remove the SD card from your Android phone or tablet and carefully remove any grime or dust that may be on it with a clean cloth. Be gentle. Clean the SD card slot. An air gun can be useful for removing dirt and dust from the SD card port on your device. Once done, reinsert the SD card and try accessing it again. Try an external SD drive. You may be able to connect an external SD drive to your Android device via its USB port. If your Android’s SD port is damaged, this should allow you to access the contents of your SD card. Check the USB drive location. If you’re using an external SD card drive that’s connected via the USB port, its files will be found within the USB drive folder location, not the usual SD card location. Format the SD card on your Android device. If nothing else works, you may need to format your SD card. Formatting the SD card is an effective way to get rid of error messages and SD card corruption problems. Formatting an SD card will delete all of its contents.

How Can I Repair My SD Card Without a Computer?

You can do all of the above solutions and fixes on an Android smartphone and tablet without using a Mac or Windows-based PC. The Android operating system has many storage and file tools which allow you to access the contents of an SD card and format it if required.

Can I Repair My SD Card Without Formatting It?

Most likely, no. While you can try the steps above to access the content on your SD card, formatting an SD card is one of the most effective ways to repair an SD card that’s creating errors on Android and many other types of devices. An SD card may even need to be formatted if it’s previously been used on another device such as a digital camera or a video game console like a Nintendo Switch.

If you do need to format an SD card for use on your Android device, if possible, try copying its files to a local folder as a backup before beginning the process. You can typically do it in the usual file explorer app on smartphones, tablets, and computers.

How Do I Fix a Corrupted SD Card on My Phone?

If you’re having SD card issues with an iPhone, likely, you’re dealing with a SIM card as iPhones don’t support SD cards.

If you’re rocking a Blackberry phone, you can format the SD card via Settings > Storage and Access > Media Storage Details > Format Media Card > OK.

Use Cloud Storage Instead of an SD Card

If you’ve been using an SD card to free up space on your Android smartphone, you may want to consider using a cloud storage solution instead. Cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive can automatically back up photos and videos to an online server when they’re created, so you don’t need to worry about them filling up your mobile’s storage space.

You can also access all of the files uploaded to your cloud account on other devices without the need for physically moving an SD card or USB drive back and forth. There’s also little risk of losing these files due to corruption or card error.