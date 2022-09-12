How to Fix Corrupted Files in Windows 11

Corrupted files on Windows 11 can cause all sorts of problems, from Windows itself not starting up properly, to applications failing to work correctly. Fortunately, there are a number of simple ways you can fix corrupted files in Windows 11. Here are some of the best fixes you can try.

What Causes Windows 11 Corrupted Files?

Corrupted files have been a problem faced by users of every version of Windows over the past few decades, and they can be caused by a variety of issues. Improper shut downs, botched Windows updates, malware, viruses, software crashes, or hardware issues can all be the cause of corrupted file problems.

Whatever's behind your Windows 11 corrupted files, though, there are some quick and easy ways to fix them.

How to Fix Corrupt Files On Windows 11

Windows 11 has a number of built in scanners and troubleshooters that you can run to help fix corrupted files in Windows 11. Here are the best ones to use, ranked from easiest and most effective, to the more demanding options.