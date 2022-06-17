The following suggestions will help you resolve when copy and paste isn't working properly.

The tips below will work primarily for Window 10 and Windows 11, but may also resolve copy and paste issues on older versions of Windows as well.

Why Isn't My Copy and Paste Working?

Issues with copy and paste not working may appear in one of the following ways.

Other applications or processes that are running may use the clipboard and interfere with your copy and paste attempt.

Malware or viruses can corrupt or disable the clipboard.

A large clipboard history that hasn't been cleared recently can cause problems.

A faulty keyboard or mouse may not allow you to copy or paste correctly.

Corrupt system files or drivers can interfere with the clipboard.

These issues can occur at any time and may seem somewhat unpredictable.

How to Fix It When Copy and Paste Isn't Working in Windows 10/11

The following fixes will get copy and paste working again on your Windows PC.