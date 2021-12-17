How to Fix the Most Common HomePod Mini Problems

The HomePod Mini is designed for easy use, with no display and few controls. Since there aren’t a lot of controls and there isn’t a display, HomePod Mini problems can be challenging to pin down. If your HomePod Mini stops working, it could be a connectivity or networking problem, a software issue, or even a conflict with other smart home devices in your home.

Why Is My HomePod Mini Not Working?

The HomePod Mini can stop working for a lot of reasons, but the most common problems include:

In need of an update : Many HomePod Mini problems can be solved by updating the device. If there is an update available for yours, start there.

: Many HomePod Mini problems can be solved by updating the device. If there is an update available for yours, start there. Connectivity problems : If your HomePod Mini can’t connect to the internet, try resetting your network hardware. If it can’t connect to your iPhone or Apple TV, try moving the devices closer together.

: If your HomePod Mini can’t connect to the internet, try resetting your network hardware. If it can’t connect to your iPhone or Apple TV, try moving the devices closer together. Power issues : If you’re using the wrong USB power adapter, the HomePod Mini may not have enough power. If it was unresponsive immediately after plugging in, this is usually the problem.

: If you’re using the wrong USB power adapter, the HomePod Mini may not have enough power. If it was unresponsive immediately after plugging in, this is usually the problem. Needs to be reset : If nothing else works, factory resetting your HomePod Mini fixes a lot of problems.

: If nothing else works, factory resetting your HomePod Mini fixes a lot of problems. Incompatible devices: If HomeKit scenes work with your iPhone but not with your HomePod Mini, you may have some devices that have compatibility issues with your HomePod. Resetting the HomePod Mini helps sometimes, but you may need to wait for an update.

Updating Your HomePod Mini

Updating your HomePod Mini can fix many problems, so you can save a lot of time if you start by checking to make sure that your device is up to date.

If your HomePod Mini won't play music, updating it usually fixes the problem. For example, if you're unable to play Spotify on your Homepod and see that an update is available, installing the update will usually fix the problem. It can also fix issues with the iPhone handoff ability, problems where AirPlay crashes when moving audio to a HomePod Mini, and a variety of other problems.

To update your HomePod Mini, open the Home app and check for an Update Available option at the top of the Home tab.



Why Does My HomePod Mini Keep Losing Internet Connection?

If Siri keeps reporting that there is no internet connection when using your HomePod Mini, you have some type of connectivity problem. Your home network may have connectivity problems, the HomePod Mini may be connected to the wrong network, or your HomePod Mini may need to be reset.

Here’s how to fix it when a HomePod Mini keeps losing an internet connection:

Restart your home network hardware. If you have access to your network hardware, unplug your modem and router, power them down, and wait a while. You can then plug them back in, wait for the network to reconnect, and then check to see if your HomePod Mini still has network connectivity problems.

Reposition your HomePod Mini. If your HomePod Mini is too far from your wireless router or there are too many obstructions, you may need to move it. Check with your phone to make sure there is a strong Wi-Fi signal at the location of your HomePod Mini. You can also improve your Wi-Fi signal by repositioning your router or removing obstructions.

Check the HomePod Mini Wi-Fi connection. Check your iPhone to make sure it’s connected to the Wi-Fi network you want to use with your HomePod Mini. Then open the Home app on your iPhone, and check to see if there’s a Wi-Fi alert. If there is, you can tap the alert to reset the HomePod Mini Wi-Fi settings to match your iPhone.

Restart your HomePod mini. Try rebooting your HomePod Mini by opening the Home app on your iPhone, navigating to HomePod Mini Settings, and selecting Reset HomePod > Restart Homepod.

Contact Apple. If your HomePod Mini seems to work fine, but Siri constantly reports internet problems, you may have a defective unit. Contact Apple customer service to see if a replacement is available.



What to Do If a HomePod Mini Won’t Respond to Voice Commands

HomePod Mini is designed to work primarily through voice commands with the help of Siri. It doesn’t have a lot of physical controls, so you can only accomplish most things with voice commands. If your HomePod Mini doesn’t respond to voice commands, try these fixes:



Make sure the HomePod Mini is on. Check the power cable, and make sure it’s plugged into a compatible USB adapter. You can also tap the top of the device to see if it responds. If it does, it’s on and should respond to voice commands. If it doesn’t, then try a different USB power source.

Make sure Hey Siri is on. Press and hold the center top of the HomePod Mini, and say, “Turn on Hey Siri.” If it still doesn’t respond after that, open the Home app on your iPhone, navigate to HomePod Mini Settings, and turn on the Listen for Hey Siri option.

Reset the HomePod Mini. If the manual controls work and Siri is on, resetting the HomePod Mini may fix the problem.



Why Won’t My HomePod Mini Pair for Stereo Sound?

HomePod Minis should connect for stereo sound automatically without any additional setup process. If you have two HomePod Minis that won’t pair for stereo sound, try these fixes:



If you have one HomePod and one HomePod Mini, you can’t pair them for stereo sound. A HomePod Mini will only pair with another HomePod Mini for stereo sound.

Make sure they’re on the same Apple ID account. If you didn’t set up both HomePod Minis with your phone, using the same Apple ID, they won’t pair for stereo sound.

Make sure they’re on the same network. If you set the HomePod Minis up at different times, they may be connected to different Wi-Fi networks. Check each HomePod in the Home app on your iPhone, and make sure they’re on the same network.

Assign both HomePod Minis to the same room. If the HomePod Minis are assigned to different rooms in the Home app, they won’t pair.

Move them close together. Place the HomePod Minis as close together as possible, with no obstructions between them. If they pair, you can put them back in their original positions.

Pair them first, then position them. Try unplugging the HomePod Minis, and take them to a different room where you can plug them in right next to each other. Place them next to each other, and wait for them to pair. After they have successfully paired, you should be able to move them back to their original positions.



Why Is My HomePod Mini Still Configuring?

Some HomePod Minis have a problem where they never stop configuring. Many issues can cause this problem. If you’re having trouble with a HomePod Mini that keeps configuring for a long time, try these fixes:

