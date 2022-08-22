How to Fix a Connection-Is-Not Private Error

A message from your browser saying, “Your connection is not private,” “Your connection isn’t private,” or “Your connection is not secure" can appear anytime you navigate to a new site. This article will break down what these error messages mean and offer a number of tested solutions for how to fix the problem in all major browsers and help avoid it completely in the future.

Why Does My Browser Keep Saying My Connection Is Not Secure or Private?

These privacy error messages are preemptive alerts to warn you that the website you’re trying to visit hasn’t met certain security requirements and that it’s best that you not proceed. It is possible that the website is malicious or has been compromised since you last visited it, but it’s also likely that the browser is simply having trouble reading its SSL certificate or has read it and found it to be out of date or not strong enough.



SSL certificates are required for websites running HTTPS, a more secure version of HTTP.

How to Fix it When Your Connection Isn't Private

Here’s what you should do when confronted with a “Your connection isn’t secure” or “Your connection is not private” warning when using a web browser.