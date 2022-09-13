How to Fix Broken Registry Items in Windows 11

Registry errors in Windows 11 can be some of the most frustrating problems to deal with, as they can accumulate over time and appear to have no obvious cause. Whether it's just from system clutter, malware, or an incomplete shutdown, however, there are ways you can fix broken registry items in Windows 11. Here are some of the best.

What Causes Broken Registry Items in Windows 11?

It's not always clear what's behind broken registry items in Windows 11, but it's likely a mixture of a few things. Malware can cause issues with your registry as they attempt to infiltrate and replicate in your system, and problematic Windows updates can occasionally throw a spanner in the works too. It's also possible an incomplete shutdown, say from the being power, could cause some corruption in registry files, leading to further issues down the line.

Whatever the cause for the registry problems, though, the solutions are the same.

How to Fix a Broken Registry

There are a few different methods you can use for fixing the registry in Windows 11. Here are the best ones, listed from easiest and most likely to work, to the more complicated and time demanding.