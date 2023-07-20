7 Ways to Fix a Blurry Screen on an Android Phone or Tablet

This article explains how to fix a blurry screen on Android phones and tablets.

Causes of a Blurry Screen on Android

There are several reasons why your Android screen is blurry:

The screen is dirty

The screen is too bright or not bright enough

The screen resolution is too low

Problems with a specific app

Problems with your device's software

Problems with your device's hardware

If you dropped your phone in water or on the ground, it likely has internal hardware damage, which can only be fixed by a professional. If resetting the device doesn't fix your screen, it must be repaired.



If your phone's screen is black and white, check your accessibility settings and turn off Power-saving mode.

How to Fix a Blurry Phone Screen

Try these steps in order until your phone screen is back to normal:

Restart your Android. A quick reboot can fix many temporary software errors. If you can't see the screen, hold down the power button or power+volume up for up to 20 seconds.

Clean your screen. If the glass feels grimy, give it a light scrub with a damp cotton cloth.

Adjust your screen brightness. Your phone's screen might be too bright or not bright enough for your environment. Swipe down and move the brightness slider in the quick settings menu. Also, check your settings to turn off Night Light or any other blue light filters your device supports.

Adjust the screen resolution. Open your device's settings and search for resolution. Choose the highest option if you see options to change the screen resolution. If you see Smart or Smart resolution as an option, turn it off. If you don't see any of these options, then your device doesn't let you change the resolution. Try a different app. If only a single app is blurry, then there's probably a problem with the app itself. Delete the app and reinstall it to see if that fixes the issue. If not, the app may be incompatible with your device.

Reset your Android. A factory reset will restore your phone's software to its condition when you bought it, fixing any issues that can cause a blurry screen. This will erase everything on your device, so back up anything you want to save. Get your device professionally repaired. If your device is still under warranty, you might be able to get it fixed for free. If you have to pay, consider the cost of repairing your device compared to upgrading to a new one.

