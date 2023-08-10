5 Ways to Fix Blurry Pictures on Your Phone

Apps and specialized sites can save an otherwise unusable photo

Published on August 10, 2023

While some devices have built-in unblur options, some apps and websites make pictures less blurry and, sometimes, even virtually clear.

Why Pictures Get Blurry

There are several possible reasons images become blurry:

  • Your hand shakes the moment the image is captured
  • The object you're photographing is actively moving across the frame
  • You're zoomed in too far to capture a crisp photo
  • A dirty lens is affecting autofocus
  • The camera app has malfunctioned

How to Fix Blurry Pictures Taken From a Smartphone

Here are some ideas for how to unblur an image:

  1. Use a dedicated app that fixes blurry images. Most image editing apps include a sharpen function that you can adjust with a simple slider bar to watch as it unblurs the picture.

  2. Upload the picture to an online AI service that specializes in fixing blurry pictures. There are lots of these but in my experience, VanceAI, neural.love, Let's Enhance, and MyEdit are some of the better options.

    vanceAI blurry image before and after
    VanceAI.

    These services are free only for the first few images you unblur.

  3. Use your phone's built-in unblur tool if it has one.

    For example, on iPhone, open the image in the Photos app, tap Edit, select the Sharpness tool, and then adjust the sharpness level to attempt to fix the blur.

    A similar tool is available on Google Pixel 7 and newer via the Google Photos app. Open the photo and then go to Tools > Unblur. Adjust the intensity slider to the preferred unblur amount.

    Tools highlighted, Unblur highlighted, and 100 slider highlighted in Google Photos app

    This method works for any picture you open in the app, even if it wasn't taken from a compatible phone.

  4. Pick a better shot, assuming you were using Live Photos (iPhone), Top Shot (Pixel), or Motion Photo (Samsung) when the image was taken.

    Whatever the feature is called on your phone, it's a technique where a series of pictures are captured instead of a single frame, and then you can pick a better shot later if one of them turns out blurry.

    Here's how to choose a better, hopefully, clear frame:

    • iPhone: Tap Edit on the photo, tap the Live Photos button (the circle within a circle), move to the frame you want, and then tap Make Key Photo.
    • Pixel: Swipe up on the photo, tap the Shots in this photo series, scroll to the one you want to keep and tap Save copy.
    • Samsung: Tap View motion photo, choose a frame, and tap the screenshot button from the menu.

  5. Install Topaz Sharpen AI to unblur an image. This is a desktop program, so you'll need to send the blurry picture to your computer to fix it, but I still include it here because it's a great option due to its unique features.

    After you load the blurry picture into this program, you're given several sharpening models to pick from, depending on the type of blur you need to fix. These options include Standard, Motion Blur, Out of Focus, and Too Soft.

    Topaz Sharpen AI with a blurry image next to a clear image

    You'll need to pay for this program if you want the cleared-up pictures not to have a watermark.

Tips for Preventing Blurry Pictures

If your phone keeps taking blurry pictures, there are a few things you can try to stop it from happening:

