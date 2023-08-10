5 Ways to Fix Blurry Pictures on Your Phone

While some devices have built-in unblur options, some apps and websites make pictures less blurry and, sometimes, even virtually clear.

There are several possible reasons images become blurry:

How to Fix Blurry Pictures Taken From a Smartphone

Here are some ideas for how to unblur an image:

Use a dedicated app that fixes blurry images. Most image editing apps include a sharpen function that you can adjust with a simple slider bar to watch as it unblurs the picture.

Upload the picture to an online AI service that specializes in fixing blurry pictures. There are lots of these but in my experience, VanceAI, neural.love, Let's Enhance, and MyEdit are some of the better options. VanceAI. These services are free only for the first few images you unblur.

Use your phone's built-in unblur tool if it has one. For example, on iPhone, open the image in the Photos app, tap Edit, select the Sharpness tool, and then adjust the sharpness level to attempt to fix the blur. A similar tool is available on Google Pixel 7 and newer via the Google Photos app. Open the photo and then go to Tools > Unblur. Adjust the intensity slider to the preferred unblur amount. This method works for any picture you open in the app, even if it wasn't taken from a compatible phone.

Pick a better shot, assuming you were using Live Photos (iPhone), Top Shot (Pixel), or Motion Photo (Samsung) when the image was taken. Whatever the feature is called on your phone, it's a technique where a series of pictures are captured instead of a single frame, and then you can pick a better shot later if one of them turns out blurry. Here's how to choose a better, hopefully, clear frame: iPhone : Tap Edit on the photo, tap the Live Photos button (the circle within a circle), move to the frame you want, and then tap Make Key Photo .

: Tap on the photo, tap the Live Photos button (the circle within a circle), move to the frame you want, and then tap . Pixel : Swipe up on the photo, tap the Shots in this photo series, scroll to the one you want to keep and tap Save copy .

: Swipe up on the photo, tap the series, scroll to the one you want to keep and tap . Samsung: Tap View motion photo, choose a frame, and tap the screenshot button from the menu.