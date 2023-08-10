Mobile Phones > Android 5 Ways to Fix Blurry Pictures on Your Phone Apps and specialized sites can save an otherwise unusable photo By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the SVP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Why Pictures Get Blurry Solutions for Blurry Images Prevent Blurry Pictures While some devices have built-in unblur options, some apps and websites make pictures less blurry and, sometimes, even virtually clear. Why Pictures Get Blurry There are several possible reasons images become blurry: Your hand shakes the moment the image is capturedThe object you're photographing is actively moving across the frameYou're zoomed in too far to capture a crisp photoA dirty lens is affecting autofocusThe camera app has malfunctioned How to Fix Blurry Pictures Taken From a Smartphone Here are some ideas for how to unblur an image: Use a dedicated app that fixes blurry images. Most image editing apps include a sharpen function that you can adjust with a simple slider bar to watch as it unblurs the picture. Upload the picture to an online AI service that specializes in fixing blurry pictures. There are lots of these but in my experience, VanceAI, neural.love, Let's Enhance, and MyEdit are some of the better options. VanceAI. These services are free only for the first few images you unblur. Use your phone's built-in unblur tool if it has one. For example, on iPhone, open the image in the Photos app, tap Edit, select the Sharpness tool, and then adjust the sharpness level to attempt to fix the blur. A similar tool is available on Google Pixel 7 and newer via the Google Photos app. Open the photo and then go to Tools > Unblur. Adjust the intensity slider to the preferred unblur amount. This method works for any picture you open in the app, even if it wasn't taken from a compatible phone. Pick a better shot, assuming you were using Live Photos (iPhone), Top Shot (Pixel), or Motion Photo (Samsung) when the image was taken. Whatever the feature is called on your phone, it's a technique where a series of pictures are captured instead of a single frame, and then you can pick a better shot later if one of them turns out blurry. Here's how to choose a better, hopefully, clear frame: iPhone: Tap Edit on the photo, tap the Live Photos button (the circle within a circle), move to the frame you want, and then tap Make Key Photo.Pixel: Swipe up on the photo, tap the Shots in this photo series, scroll to the one you want to keep and tap Save copy.Samsung: Tap View motion photo, choose a frame, and tap the screenshot button from the menu. Install Topaz Sharpen AI to unblur an image. This is a desktop program, so you'll need to send the blurry picture to your computer to fix it, but I still include it here because it's a great option due to its unique features. After you load the blurry picture into this program, you're given several sharpening models to pick from, depending on the type of blur you need to fix. These options include Standard, Motion Blur, Out of Focus, and Too Soft. You'll need to pay for this program if you want the cleared-up pictures not to have a watermark. Tips for Preventing Blurry Pictures If your phone keeps taking blurry pictures, there are a few things you can try to stop it from happening: Mobile Photography Tips and Tricks Clean the lens Shoot in better light Clear the Camera app cache: [How to Clear Your iPhone Cache] or [How to Clear Cache Data on Your Android] Don't zoom so much Keep your phone and the subject as still as possible Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit