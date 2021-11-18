Does your TV look too blue? This problem with your TV's picture quality can cast a blue-ish tint across everything you watch. It's most obvious when viewing a white image but can also skew other colors. This article will help you determine why your TV looks blue and fix the issue.

Why Does My TV Look Blue?

Your TV's settings are the most common reason why your TV might look blue. Most TVs have a wide variety of image quality adjustments that can alter how the image looks. While most settings are meant to make the TV look better, a mistake in the settings can cause unwanted results including an overly blue appearance.

This is not the only reason a TV may look blue. Other causes include:

An incorrect setting on an attached device.

Faulty cables or connections.

A defective backlight on an LCD television with an LED backlight.

A blue tint does not always mean there's a problem. Some TVs have a slight blue tint when operating normally.

How to Fix a TV That Looks Blue

Follow these steps in order to fix a TV that looks blue. These steps should resolve the problem if it is caused by incorrect settings on your television, incorrect settings on a device, or a faulty connection.

Turn the TV off and back on again. This rarely helps, but only takes a second and has a small chance of resolving the problem.

Press the Menu button on your television's remote. A list of settings should appear on the television. Look for a section labeled Image Mode, Picture Mode, or Display Mode. This section will include preset modes with labels such as Cinematic or Bright. Flip through these modes to see if the resulting image is more to your liking.

Press the Menu button on your television's remote. Look for a section labeled Color Temperature. It will list presets with labels such as Warm and Cool. Change the color temperature setting to Warm. Some TVs will instead list color temperature in degrees Kelvin, such as 6500K or 5700K. Adjust the TV to a setting below 5000K. If you're curious about color temperature, you can read more on color temperature on modern televisions, it's more interesting than you might think.

Try changing the color temperature on the device sending the video to your television. The steps for this will vary depending on the device, but many offer image, video, or picture settings which can have an impact on image quality. Consult the device's manual for more information on the settings it provides.

Check the connection of the device sending video to the television. Make sure the video cable, which is usually an HDMI cable, is firmly connected to the TV. Our guide to troubleshooting HDMI connection problems can provide more detail.

Check the HDMI cable connecting the device you're using to your TV. Look for signs of wear including cuts, tears, exposed wiring, or knots. Replace the cable if you notice any damage.

Remove the HDMI cable from the television. Check the end of the HDMI cable's connector and the TV's HDMI port for signs of damage. Replace the cable if the connector appears damaged. If your TV's HDMI port appears damaged, try using a different port.

Try connecting a different device to your TV through a different HDMI port. This will help you determine if the problem is with your TV or with the device connected to it.



How Do You Fix a Blue Screen on an LED TV?

Does your LED TV still look blue? There are two possible reasons.

The TV is working correctly but has an inherit blue tint.

The TV has a defective LED backlight.

Most flat-panel LCD TVs have an LED backlight. An LED backlight is bright, slim, and efficient, but LED lighting often has a cool color temperature which casts a slight blue tint. This quality is most noticeable when viewing a white image and much less noticeable when viewing other colors. It should change significantly when you change your TV's color temperature, though this may not eliminate the blue tint entirely.

If the problem is more serious, however, the LED backlight might be defective. This is likely true if the blue tint bleeds into all colors shown on the television and especially if the blue tint is visible in dark gray or even black portions of an image. A defective backlight will appear blue no matter the color temperature you select on the TV.

You can manage a TV with an inherit blue tint by changing the color temperature to the warmest setting available. A defective backlight can only be fixed by contacting the TV manufacturer for a warranty repair or taking the TV to a local repair shop.

How Do You Fix a Blue Screen on an OLED TV?

Despite similar names, LED and OLED TVs use fundamentally different technology. The blue tint issues that can occur because of defective LED backlighting are not present on OLED TVs.

That doesn't mean OLED is immune to blue tint. A defective OLED panel might cause a permanent blue tint, but this should be obvious from the moment the TV is unboxed.