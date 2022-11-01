How to Fix an Xbox Controller That's Blinking or Flashing

Nobody likes a gaming session stopped by a controller problem, so this article will explain how you can get an Xbox controller to stop blinking or flashing.

Xbox controllers will blink for a variety of reasons, but there are a few primary causes.

When we say blinking or flashing, we're referring to the light behind the Xbox button and not any kind of other blinking or flashing.

Regardless of if you're talking about a controller for a PC, Xbox One, One S, One X, Series X, or Series S, if your Xbox controller is flashing, try out the steps below for yourself.

Pair your controller with your device again. If you're using your Xbox controller with a PC, for example, go through the pairing process again to see if your controller will reconnect and stop flashing.

Charge your controller. Sometimes, a low battery may cause your controller to disconnect, act erratically, or, in some cases, start flashing. To be safe, try charging your controller for a while. That should end the blinking.

Connect your controller with a USB cable instead of wirelessly. Sometimes, the wireless connection between, for example, an Xbox and its controller may be the issue causing flashing. Connect your controller with a USB cable and check if the problem has been solved.

Connect your controller to a different device. If you're using your controller with your phone, for example, try connecting it to an Xbox or PC, whether wired or wirelessly. Sometimes, the problem causing flashing can come down to what you're trying to connect to and not any actual issues with the controller.

Make sure you're in range and have decent signal strength. If using your controller wirelessly, you have to make sure you're in range of whatever you're wirelessly connecting to. In some cases, this means making sure you're not far from your Xbox. In other cases, you might be close to the computer you're using your controller with, but there may be a lot of interference from other devices causing your controller to blink.

Disconnect other controllers. Your controller may be flashing because there's a problem with your Xbox, for example, and another connected controller. Disconnect any other controllers you have connected, and then try connecting your original controller.

Try updating your controller's firmware. Sometimes, an out-of-date controller can experience issues, like flashing, so if your controller needs a firmware update, get that sorted, and then reconnect your controller to whatever device you're using it with.