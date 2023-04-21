How to Fix It When Bing AI Chat Isn't Working

If Bing AI isn't working, you might see an error message, but you probably won't get an explanation of why or how to fix it. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to diagnose and resolve the problem.

There are a few issues that can cause problems with Bing AI Chat:

Try the following fixes until Bing AI Chat is working normally again:

Check the Bing Twitter account. When there are technical problems with Bing AI Chat, Bing sometimes posts updates on its official Twitter account. If Bing Chat is down, you'll just have to wait and try again later.

Check your internet connection. An internet connection is required to access Bing AI Chat. If you're having trouble with other online services, you may need to troubleshoot your internet.

Use the Microsoft Edge browser. Since Bing AI Chat is managed by Microsoft, it's designed to work in the official Microsoft browser, Edge. There are browser extensions like Bing Chat for All Browsers that allow you to use Bing AI Chat in other browsers.

Make sure you're signed in to your Microsoft account. A Microsoft account is required to use Bing AI Chat, so go to your account page and make sure you're logged in.

Refresh the Bing AI page. Select your browser's Refresh button to reset your connection to Bing's servers.

Restart the web browser. Completely close your browser and open it again to resolve any minor bugs that could be affecting your connection to Bing AI.

Clear your browser's cache. Your browser retains temporary files that help websites run faster, but they can sometimes get corrupted and cause conflicts with servers, so delete your cache for a fresh start.

Delete your browser's cookies. Like cache files, cookies are intended to improve your browsing experience, but they can cause problems if they become corrupted. When you delete the cache, clear your browser's cookies while you're at it.

Turn off browser add-ons. Extensions can add extra features to your browser, but they can occasionally conflict with online services like Bing AI. Turn off extensions one-by-one to figure out which is the problem.

Turn off your VPN. If you set up a virtual private network (VPN), it might interfere with some web services, so turn it off temporarily to see if that helps.

Use the Bing mobile app. If you're having trouble with Bing AI in the Edge browser, try downloading the Bing AI app for Android or Bing AI for iOS on your mobile device.

Use Skype. Bing AI Chat is built-in to Skype and some other Microsoft apps, so if it's not working in a browser or the mobile app, try Skype.

Sign up for another Microsoft account. It's possible that your Microsoft account is blocked from using Bing AI Chat for some reason. In that case, you should try creating a different account for when you want to use Bing.