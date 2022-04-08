Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Fix Battery Drain on a Kindle Paperwhite We'll dive into possible fixes from settings to even the case By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 8, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Amazon Android If your Kindle Paperwhite appears to be suffering from battery drain, there can be a few different reasons why its battery life isn't as good as it used to be. Fortunately, many of its issues can be relatively easily fixed. Here's how to fix battery drain on a Kindle Paperwhite. Why Is My Kindle Losing Charge? Kindles normally maintain a charge for a number of weeks. If yours isn't, here are some possible reasons: A very bright screen uses a lot of battery powerThe Kindle is searching for a wireless signal when it doesn't need toThe case holding the Kindle is preventing the Kindle from sleeping How to Fix Fast Battery Drain on a Kindle Here's what to do if your Kindle's battery is draining faster than you expect. Follow these tips in order as they'll go from easiest to most complicated. Your Kindle may need restarting. It's a classic solution for all technology but sometimes, rebooting your Kindle can fix everything. The brightness may be too high. One of the biggest drains to your Kindle Paperwhite is its screen brightness. Turn down the brightness by swiping down from the home screen to bring up the brightness slider and lowering it. Turn off wireless capabilities. If you're reading offline and don't need Bluetooth or Wi-Fi switched on, disable them so the Kindle isn't searching for a signal when you don't need it to. Turn off page refresh. Page refresh eliminates ghosting when you turn pages but it uses up battery life. Go to Settings > Reading Options > and toggle page refresh off to switch the feature off to save battery life. Of all the settings you can tweak, consider this one lower on the list. The appeal of reading on the Kindle is that it really does try to mimic reading on paper and any artifacts left on the screen after you turn a page lowers the appeal of using a Kindle. Check sleep mode. Make sure to put your Kindle in sleep mode and use Kindle's power saver mode when you're no longer using it. It should do this automatically but always press the power button when you're done with it for now. You're using the wrong/broken USB cable. Try to use the USB cable included with your Kindle to recharge it. If not, check the USB cable is working well with other devices otherwise it may be the culprit and not the Kindle. Your case isn't putting the Kindle to sleep. If you use a case to protect your Kindle, check it isn't interfering with the device's ability to go to sleep. If your Kindle isn't in sleep mode when not in use, its battery will drain faster. Reset the Kindle. Resetting your Kindle removes everything from the device and returns it to its original state, erasing all your data. It can fix strange issues like battery drain though. Go to Settings > Device Options > Reset > Yes to reset your device. If you're downloading a lot of files it's likely to be draining its battery faster. Plug it in if you know you've got a lot of files to download. If these steps didn't help, consider contacting Amazon support for advice on what to do next. They might suggest having the battery replaced or, unfortunately, buying a new Kindle. FAQ How long should the battery last on a Kindle Paperwhite? The battery life of a Kindle Paperwhite varies depending on the version you have as well as how often you use it. Typically, an older Kindle Paperwhite lasts around 28 hours of reading time. When placed in sleep mode, it will last a number of weeks before you need to recharge it. Amazon suggests a single charge will last roughly six weeks based on 30 minutes of reading per day with Wi-Fi switched off. Newer models can last at least a month without a charge. How do I check the battery life on a Kindle Paperwhite? The Kindle Paperwhite's home screen shows a battery indicator in the upper-right corner. To check while you're reading a book, tap the top part of the screen to show the toolbar, which also includes the battery icon. You won't see a numeric percentage with how much power you have left, but you can get a general idea of how much battery remains. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit