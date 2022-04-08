If your Kindle Paperwhite appears to be suffering from battery drain, there can be a few different reasons why its battery life isn't as good as it used to be. Fortunately, many of its issues can be relatively easily fixed. Here's how to fix battery drain on a Kindle Paperwhite.



Why Is My Kindle Losing Charge?

Kindles normally maintain a charge for a number of weeks. If yours isn't, here are some possible reasons:

A very bright screen uses a lot of battery power

The Kindle is searching for a wireless signal when it doesn't need to

The case holding the Kindle is preventing the Kindle from sleeping

How to Fix Fast Battery Drain on a Kindle

Here's what to do if your Kindle's battery is draining faster than you expect. Follow these tips in order as they'll go from easiest to most complicated.

Your Kindle may need restarting. It's a classic solution for all technology but sometimes, rebooting your Kindle can fix everything. The brightness may be too high. One of the biggest drains to your Kindle Paperwhite is its screen brightness. Turn down the brightness by swiping down from the home screen to bring up the brightness slider and lowering it. Turn off wireless capabilities. If you're reading offline and don't need Bluetooth or Wi-Fi switched on, disable them so the Kindle isn't searching for a signal when you don't need it to. Turn off page refresh. Page refresh eliminates ghosting when you turn pages but it uses up battery life. Go to Settings > Reading Options > and toggle page refresh off to switch the feature off to save battery life. Of all the settings you can tweak, consider this one lower on the list. The appeal of reading on the Kindle is that it really does try to mimic reading on paper and any artifacts left on the screen after you turn a page lowers the appeal of using a Kindle. Check sleep mode. Make sure to put your Kindle in sleep mode and use Kindle's power saver mode when you're no longer using it. It should do this automatically but always press the power button when you're done with it for now. You're using the wrong/broken USB cable. Try to use the USB cable included with your Kindle to recharge it. If not, check the USB cable is working well with other devices otherwise it may be the culprit and not the Kindle. Your case isn't putting the Kindle to sleep. If you use a case to protect your Kindle, check it isn't interfering with the device's ability to go to sleep. If your Kindle isn't in sleep mode when not in use, its battery will drain faster. Reset the Kindle. Resetting your Kindle removes everything from the device and returns it to its original state, erasing all your data. It can fix strange issues like battery drain though. Go to Settings > Device Options > Reset > Yes to reset your device.

If you're downloading a lot of files it's likely to be draining its battery faster. Plug it in if you know you've got a lot of files to download.

If these steps didn't help, consider contacting Amazon support for advice on what to do next. They might suggest having the battery replaced or, unfortunately, buying a new Kindle.