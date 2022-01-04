Backlight bleed issues appear on monitors and TVs in one of several different ways.

Cloudy patches of light appear when the screen is supposed to be turned off.

Bright patches of backlight appear in the corners of the screen.

Backlight may also bleed along the side or top edges, but this usually isn't as noticeable as bleeding at the corners.

Both LCD and LED displays use backlighting, either via liquid crystals or light-emitting diodes. However, emissive OLED and MicroLED displays don't use backlighting, so you won't experience backlight bleed with these two display types.

Cause of Backlight Bleed on Monitors and TVs

Backlight bleeding occurs when the layers which make up the monitor or TV screen become misaligned. When this happens, pressure forms inside the display, which changes the alignment of the components that emit light. This misalignment directs light in the wrong direction and leads to backlight bleeding.

This issue is more likely to occur in less expensive displays where the quality of the screen and those individual layers aren't as robust as higher-priced displays.

How to Fix Backlight Bleed on Monitors and TVs

If you're noticing this problem on any of your displays, there are a few things you can try to fix it.

